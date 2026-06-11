Recent Fundraising Success for Party Targeting Labor and One Nation

The recent fundraising success of the party, which claimed it raised nearly $2 million in just over a day for a 'Fire the Liar' campaign targeting The fundraiser, launched at 6am on Wednesday, had raised more than $1.9 million by midday on Thursday, edging closer to its revised goal of $2.1 million, according to its website. Download today It was created in response to a Labor fundraising drive aimed at 'stopping One Nation', which was labelled 'disgusting' by Pauline Hanson. Wong said Labor would continue working to deliver real change in areas including Medicare, minimum wage, penalty rates protection and tax cuts, while building stronger international relationships to protect Australia's security. The fundraising blitz followed a Labor appeal urging supporters to donate $27 to help 'prevent One Nation from turning polling momentum into seats'. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor rejected suggestions the party could do a deal with Pauline Hanson to avoid running competing candidates in select seats. No, there’s no plan to carve up seats. We won’t be doing that, Taylor told ABC News Breakfast on Thursday.

The recent fundraising success of the party, which claimed it raised nearly $2 million in just over a day for a 'Fire the Liar' campaign targeting The fundraiser, launched at 6am on Wednesday, had raised more than $1.9 million by midday on Thursday, edging closer to its revised goal of $2.1 million, according to its website.

Download today It was created in response to a Labor fundraising drive aimed at 'stopping One Nation', which was labelled 'disgusting' by Pauline Hanson. Wong said Labor would continue working to deliver real change in areas including Medicare, minimum wage, penalty rates protection and tax cuts, while building stronger international relationships to protect Australia's security. The fundraising blitz followed a Labor appeal urging supporters to donate $27 to help 'prevent One Nation from turning polling momentum into seats'.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor rejected suggestions the party could do a deal with Pauline Hanson to avoid running competing candidates in select seats. No, there’s no plan to carve up seats. We won’t be doing that, Taylor told ABC News Breakfast on Thursday





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