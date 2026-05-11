Recent Sharemarket Bullity not Blind: Energy Crisis Far from Over

Despite the recent record-breaking sharemarket highs, the energy crisis still has a long way to go before it's finished. Furthermore, the long-term impact of the war is yet to be fully understood, and economic experts are highlighting the need for prudence as the fluctuations are not easy to measure.

Investors appear to have convinced themselves that the worst of the war-induced energy crisis is largely over based on recent records notched up on global markets.

The world's two biggest share markets, those in the US and Japan, both hit all-time highs last week, while Australia's market wasn't too far off its previous peak. Even if US President Donald Trump can reach an agreement to end the war, the impact of it is set to be felt long into the future.

However, it's not that simple as there is still volatility day-to-day but the overwhelming sense lately has been that equity investors are in an optimistic mood. Does that mean the most unpleasant economic effects of Donald Trump's military foray are also behind us? Surprisingly, it's not that simple as there's still some way to go before the energy crisis is finished.

Even if Trump is able to strike a lasting peace deal a big if we won't know the full impact of the war on our actual economy for quite some time. There's an uncertainty in economic times in which we are right now highlighted by the recent profit results from three of the country's biggest banks





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Energy Crisis War-Induced Sharemarket Highs President Donald Trump Actual Economy

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