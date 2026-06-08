Record $40 Million Donation and Big Freeze Tribute Fuel Fight Against Motor Neurone Disease

A $40 million donation from the Birt family and a record-breaking Big Freeze event honor Neale Daniher s legacy in the battle against MND.

A Queensland philanthropist couple has donated an astonishing $40 million to support research into curing motor neurone disease , continuing the legacy of the late Neale Daniher .

Construction magnates Quentin and Kylie Birt made the donation at a FightMND function on Monday, expressing their belief in Daniher s mission of bringing people together in a divided world. Their contribution was announced during a record-breaking King s Birthday Clash between Melbourne and Collingwood, which drew 88,000 fans to the MCG.

The event has become synonymous with Daniher, the AFL great who died last month at age 65 after a prolonged battle with motor neurone disease, which he called the beast. The match was the 12th edition of the Big Freeze, an event Daniher founded to raise funds for MND research. The day was a celebration of his legacy and a call to carry on his mission. Thousands of fans wore blue beanies, and the atmosphere was electric.

A young boy asked his father, What does MND stand for? The father replied, Motor neurone disease. It makes your muscles weaker over time. These conversations, started by Daniher, will continue without him.

FightMND lead researcher Bec Sheean spoke to fans before the game, reflecting on how far awareness has come. She recalled, I remember telling people I was working on MND in the early days and most people had no idea what it was. Today, everyone in Melbourne knows what MND is, and it s because of Neale and the Big Freeze.

Daniher s wife and children also appeared on stage, delivering a clear message: while Neale is gone, the fight has only just begun. Play on. The sun shone as a sea of blue beanies streamed towards the MCG. Ex-player Russell Robertson called it one of the great sights in Australian football.

The ice bath was filled with about 400 bags of ice. The first to slide was Dr. Josh Saunders, followed by celebrities like comedian Andy Lee, singer Amy Shark, and Governor-General Sam Mostyn. TV host Sam Mac dressed as Bluey momentarily failed to resurface, but spotter Anthony Marchesani rescued him. The last slider was footy podcaster Dan Gorringe, dressed as interim Carlton coach Josh Fraser, finishing with the words, We ll find a cure.

Former NRL player Jai Arrow, recently diagnosed with MND, tossed the coin, saying, I ve got a fight on my hands. I m ready to fight. Players from both teams ran through the same banner and linked arms in unity. Organisers aim for a record fundraising year, boosted by a $500,000 state government donation.

The target of 100,000 digital beanies was met before the game ended. Later this week, a state funeral will be held for Daniher. The Birt family s $40 million donation will accelerate research into MND, a disease that currently has no cure. Quentin Birt said, Neale s legacy is about hope and action.

We want to help turn that hope into a cure. The funds will support clinical trials and genetic research. FightMND CEO Dr. Phil Newland expressed gratitude, saying, This gift will change the trajectory of MND research. It will bring us closer to effective treatments and ultimately a cure.

The football community continues to rally around the cause, with players, fans, and celebrities all contributing. The Big Freeze has become a symbol of resilience and collective effort. Neale Daniher s determination and humor inspired millions. Even in his final days, he encouraged others to keep fighting.

His message was simple: don t give up. The disease may be relentless, but so is the human spirit. The crowd at the MCG showed that spirit, wearing beanies, donating, and remembering a man who turned his personal struggle into a global movement. The $40 million donation from the Birts is a testament to the power of that movement.

It ensures that Daniher s legacy will live on, not just in memories, but in scientific breakthroughs. As the sun set on the MCG, fans left with a renewed sense of purpose. The fight against MND continues, stronger than ever





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Motor Neurone Disease Neale Daniher Big Freeze Philanthropy Fundraising

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