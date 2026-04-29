Record Ice Consumption in Queensland Fuels National Drug Crisis

New wastewater analysis reveals a significant surge in ice use across Australia, with Queensland experiencing the second-highest annual increase. The report also highlights rising cocaine levels and persistent use of MDMA and ketamine, driven by sophisticated criminal networks.

Australia is facing a significant and escalating challenge with illicit drug use, as evidenced by the latest wastewater analysis conducted by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission ( ACIC ).

The report, analyzing samples from 64 facilities nationwide between December 2024 and October 2025, reveals record levels of both cocaine and methylamphetamine – commonly known as ice or crystal meth – across all Australian states and territories. Queensland, in particular, has experienced a dramatic surge in ice consumption, with a staggering 720 kilograms increase compared to the previous year.

This represents the second-highest annual increase among all states and territories, highlighting the growing prevalence of this dangerous substance within the state. The data underscores a worrying trend of escalating drug use and its associated harms, placing immense strain on emergency services, families, and frontline responders. The increase in ice use isn't an isolated incident. Cocaine consumption in Queensland also rose significantly, experiencing a 17 percent increase overall, with particularly high levels detected in regional areas.

While Brisbane sites consistently reported elevated cocaine levels, the regional surge is a cause for concern, indicating a broadening reach of the drug. Furthermore, the presence of MDMA, a popular recreational drug often associated with party scenes, and ketamine, a substance with both recreational and medical applications, remained high in regional wastewater facilities. This multifaceted increase in drug consumption points to a complex and evolving illicit drug market within Queensland and across Australia.

The ACIC’s findings are not merely statistical data; they represent tangible harm and real-world consequences unfolding in hospitals, homes, and communities throughout the country. The report serves as a stark reminder of the human cost associated with illicit drug use and the urgent need for comprehensive and effective intervention strategies. The driving force behind this growth in Australia’s illicit drug market is attributed to sophisticated and persistent transnational criminal networks.

According to ACIC chief executive Heather Cook, these networks are remarkably adaptable, constantly seeking new ways to exploit the country’s high demand for illicit substances. They are described as “highly innovative,” employing increasingly complex concealment strategies to circumvent law enforcement efforts. Cook emphasized that every time authorities manage to disrupt one avenue of supply, these criminal groups quickly identify and exploit alternative routes.

The sheer scale of the markets, as reflected in the wastewater data, demonstrates the unwavering determination of these groups to maintain a consistent supply of drugs. Recent law enforcement successes, including the seizure of 90 kilograms of cocaine, 16 kilograms of meth, 311 kilograms of ketamine, and 58 kilograms of MDMA, along with the arrest of four men in south-east Queensland, demonstrate ongoing efforts to combat these criminal syndicates.

A previous bust in March resulted in the arrest of five men and the seizure of 156 kilograms of various illicit drugs from Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Detective Acting Chief Superintendent Craig McGrath highlighted the direct impact of removing such large quantities of drugs from circulation on community safety. The wastewater drug monitoring program plays a crucial role in providing authorities with early warning signals of changes in drug markets, often before these changes become apparent through other means.

This intelligence empowers health agencies, policymakers, and law enforcement to develop and implement targeted responses to mitigate the harms associated with illicit drug use





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Ice Methylamphetamine Cocaine MDMA Ketamine Illicit Drugs Wastewater Analysis ACIC Queensland Drug Crisis Criminal Networks

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