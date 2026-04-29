Record Methamphetamine Use and Rising Cocaine Consumption Highlighted in Australia's Wastewater Drug Monitoring Report

Australia's wastewater drug monitoring program reveals record-high methamphetamine use and rising cocaine consumption, but the data has limitations in distinguishing between user numbers and frequency of use. The report also highlights the resilience of drug markets and the need to interpret wastewater data alongside other sources.

Australia's latest wastewater drug monitoring report reveals that methamphetamine use has reached unprecedented levels, while cocaine consumption is steadily increasing. However, interpreting this data requires caution, as wastewater analysis measures the total volume of drugs metabolized in sewage but cannot distinguish between the number of users and the frequency of use.

This means that while methamphetamine levels are at a record high, it is unclear whether this reflects an increase in the number of users or simply more frequent use among existing consumers. The data also highlights the resilience of drug markets, which continue to thrive despite regulatory efforts. Cocaine use is rising, MDMA levels may be stabilizing, and heroin consumption remains fluctuating, influenced by supply and treatment availability. Wastewater testing, though innovative, has limitations.

It provides near real-time data by analyzing sewage for drug metabolites, avoiding the biases of self-reported surveys. However, it cannot determine the number of users or the level of harm experienced.

For instance, when methamphetamine use is reported at a ten-year high, it indicates higher total consumption, not necessarily more users or increased harm. Other data sources, such as national surveys and hospital records, paint a different picture. While population surveys show a decline in methamphetamine use over the past 15 years, harm-related data indicates more people seeking treatment and increased ambulance call-outs. This suggests a shift toward more potent forms of the drug among a smaller, more intensive user group.

Similar caution applies to cocaine, where wastewater data shows a rise, but it is unclear whether this is due to new users or increased use by existing ones. Survey data suggests both factors are at play. The report also raises questions about the impact of prescription stimulants, like those used for ADHD, on wastewater results. While there has been a significant increase in prescription amphetamines, the scale of methamphetamine use is unlikely to be solely explained by this factor.

MDMA use appears to be leveling off after earlier peaks, likely influenced by changes in nightlife and festival culture. The pandemic caused a significant drop in MDMA use due to reduced access to both the drug and festivals, but recent signs indicate a rebound. The current plateau may reflect market stabilization post-pandemic. Heroin use, though affecting less than 1% of the population, is characterized by regular, long-term consumption.

Fluctuations in heroin use are often tied to supply changes, purity, or treatment availability. The report also notes higher per capita drug use in regional areas, though population surveys show lower overall usage rates. This discrepancy suggests that while fewer people in regional areas use drugs, those who do may use them more heavily and frequently. Factors such as limited treatment services, economic stress, and tight social networks can amplify both supply and harm in these areas.

Wastewater data cannot distinguish between residents and visitors, leading to potential misinterpretations, especially in areas with festivals. Therefore, wastewater data should not be interpreted in isolation but should be considered alongside other robust data sources collected in Australia. One of the most significant insights from the wastewater data is the resilience of drug markets, which continue to adapt and thrive despite regulatory challenges





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