Red Centre Tourism Industry Reports Drop in Drive Tourism Due to Fuel Costs and Supply

The tourism industry in the Red Centre reports a significant decrease in drive tourism, particularly along the Stuart Highway, with some wayside inns seeing a drastic 75 per cent decline in overnight stays.

NEWS TEXT: People in the Red Centre 's tourism industry say fewer people are taking drive holidays due to fuel costs and supply. It's hoped the number of people taking driving holidays through central Australia will increase as the year progresses.

People in central Australia's tourism industry say drive tourism is down, with some wayside inns around Alice Springs reporting about a 75 per cent drop in overnight stays. Tourism Central Australia chief executive Danial Rochford said rising fuel prices meant fewer people were hitting the wide open road and taking drive holidays through the central Australian outback. He said the season had started badly for the drive market and wayside inns along the Stuart Highway were doing it particularly tough.

"Often those (caravan park) cabins (in Alice Springs) are being used for contractors and the corporate market, so they've been able to get some level of income in, but it's the wayside inns that are really in a diabolical situation. " Mr Rochford said he was hopeful the drive market would lift as the year progressed, particularly with an influx of tourists visiting the Red Centre for the Finke Desert Race in June, but currently the roads were quiet.

"It's going to be a long, hard winter … I don't see Bev and Bruce in the outer suburbs of Melbourne at the moment wanting to hook their caravan and come up to the Northern Territory," he said. On the Lasseter Highway, about an hour from Uluru, Lyndee Severin runs a rest stop at Curtin Springs Station, offering accommodation, fuel, and meals.

"We're not doing much better than what we would expect to do in the middle of the summer and in the middle of our quiet season," she said. "I'm probably only taking three or four phone calls a day, and probably half of those are asking whether we're gonna have fuel in the middle of July, so they're not calling to book anything. " Ms Severin agreed with Mr Rochford's assessment of a 75 per cent drop in drive tourism.

"It might even end up being a bigger number than that by the time we get through the months," she said. Grey nomads conscious of fuel supply and cost South Australian grey nomads Janine and Marc Colwell are towing their caravan up the Stuart Highway before heading over to Western Australia. Ms Colwell said they were concerned about fuel availability as much as its cost when planning their trip.

"I was being very frugal, and, you know, looking at all the fuel sites and things, trying to get the best, the cheapest fuel that we could," she said. "The price will sting, but as long as the fuel is obtainable in some of these remote parts, we know that sometimes the EFTPOS doesn't work or that pumps aren't working or their stock hasn't come in, and you've got to be prepared for that





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Red Centre Drive Tourism Fuel Costs Supply Drive Market Wayside Inns

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