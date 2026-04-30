Red Tape Crisis Costs Australia Billions, Retailers Demand Reform

A new report reveals that inconsistent state and territory regulations are costing the Australian retail sector $26 billion over the next decade. The Australian Retail Council is calling for urgent reform to address the 'fragmentation tax' and boost economic productivity.

Australia's retail sector is currently grappling with a significant impediment to growth: a complex web of red tape and inconsistent regulations across states and territories.

This regulatory burden is estimated to be costing the nation a substantial $26 billion over the next decade, according to the Australian Retail Council (ARC). The core issue lies in what the ARC terms the 'fragmentation tax' – the economic cost incurred due to differing tax and regulatory requirements when businesses operate across state lines. This tax alone amounts to a staggering $2.6 billion annually, hindering economic efficiency and competitiveness.

The ARC is urgently calling for comprehensive reform to streamline regulations and foster a more unified national approach. The ARC argues that a more harmonized regulatory environment would not only alleviate the financial strain on retailers but also provide a much-needed boost to the broader economy, particularly in the face of current economic challenges like the global oil crisis and inflationary pressures.

Chris Rodwell, CEO of the ARC, emphasized the need for decisive action in the lead-up to the national budget. He highlighted that inconsistencies span various areas, including environmental regulations, transport logistics, and operational standards. The lack of uniformity forces businesses to navigate a labyrinth of differing rules, increasing compliance costs and diverting resources away from innovation and growth. Rodwell stressed that collaboration between the federal government and state governments is crucial to address this issue effectively.

A unified approach, he believes, would contribute significantly to the fight against inflation by reducing operational costs and improving productivity. The ARC’s analysis suggests that even a modest one percent increase in retail productivity, achieved through regulatory simplification, could translate into a $3.2 billion increase in the nation’s real GDP and deliver $1.3 billion in annual savings for households. This demonstrates the potential for substantial economic benefits from targeted regulatory reform.

The complexities of the current system are particularly evident in areas like container deposit schemes. Retailers are often required to duplicate their reporting and registration processes for each state and territory, as acceptance criteria for different container types vary significantly.

For instance, glass wine and spirit bottles are accepted for deposit refunds in Queensland, but not in Victoria, creating logistical challenges and administrative burdens for businesses operating across both states. This lack of standardization extends beyond container deposits, impacting various aspects of retail operations and hindering seamless interstate trade. The call for a more coordinated national approach isn’t limited to the retail sector.

Paul Cooper, chairman of the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, echoed the ARC’s concerns, emphasizing the need for a unified response to the ongoing oil crisis and other economic challenges. He referenced the recommendations of the Kruk Inquiry, which highlighted the importance of coordination across Australia in responding to crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, a 2023 parliamentary committee report examining the manufacturing sector recommended the establishment of a manufacturing commissioner to improve coordination and address common challenges faced by manufacturers nationwide. Cooper pointed out that the current lack of coordination leaves many businesses grappling with similar problems, hindering their ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively. Addressing the fragmentation tax and fostering greater regulatory harmonization are therefore seen as critical steps towards strengthening Australia’s economic resilience and unlocking its full potential





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