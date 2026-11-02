Reddit and Digital Freedom Project Challenge Australia's Under-16 Social Media Ban in High Court

Australia's world-first under-16 social media ban faces its first major legal challenge in the High Court, with Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project arguing it unconstitutionally burdens political communication. The government says the law is justified to protect children from online harms.

Australia's world-first social media ban for users under 16 is facing its first major legal challenge in the High Court, nearly a year after taking effect.

Major legal challenge to social media ban

Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project, an advocacy group led by New South Wales Libertarian MP John Ruddick, are seeking to overturn the law. The hearings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The ban requires Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube to prevent Australians under 16 from holding accounts. So far, nearly 5 million social media accounts have been blocked from the 10 affected platforms.

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The case largely focuses on whether preventing under-16s from holding social media accounts impermissibly burdens the implied freedom of political communication in Australia's constitution. Australia does not have a guaranteed right to freedom of speech. While Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project's legal bids are separate, they are challenging the law on the same constitutional ground and have been joined by the High Court into a single special case.

Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project will tell the High Court the ban is unconstitutional because it excludes young people from civic engagement. In written submissions, they argued there was a fundamental disconnect between the law's intention and its reality. They said many children under 16 had found ways to dodge age-assurance technologies to keep their accounts or create new ones, and that potentially harmful content was still available even without an account.

Constitutional arguments on political speech

The plaintiffs also argued there were obvious and compelling alternatives that would have achieved parliament's purpose with a lesser burden. Reddit has argued in its submission that online platforms are a common source of news and political information in Australia. The company pointed to its Ask Me Anything sessions where users have historically asked questions of politicians or candidates.

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Teens, Reddit said, would not be able to make posts on politics, comment or react to political content, or engage with the social media accounts of the youth wings of the major political parties. Reddit, which is also suing the minister for communications, is further seeking a declaration that it is not captured in the legislation as an age-restricted social media platform.

Its lawyers have argued the law deprives young people of the ability to speak, interact, organise and reach domestic and global audiences quickly and inexpensively. The deprivation is profound where it is inflicted on a group that does not have the avenue of the ballot box. The Digital Freedom Project adopted many of the same arguments on political communications burden as Reddit in its submission.

However, the group is likely to face an additional hurdle, with the government challenging its standing to bring the case to the court. The Digital Freedom Project is also suing the eSafety commissioner. The group initially included two teenagers, Macey Nyland and another, as original lead plaintiffs for the case as teens affected by the ban.

However, in July both were withdrawn from the case, leaving it to the advocacy group. It is understood there were concerns that the teens would face potential legal costs against them in the event of a loss. The Digital Freedom Project has argued in its submission that some of its members are between the ages of 13 and 15, and the teens are likely to be presented as examples in the case.

Standing hurdle for Digital Freedom Project

But the federal government has argued that as the plaintiff, the Digital Freedom Project does not have standing to bring the case. The federal government's submission argues the group has not identified any activity of the group that is impeded by the ban.

The Australian government has argued in its defence that the law serves the legitimate purposes of seeking to reduce the risk of harm for under-16s from social media platforms for harmful features including algorithms, infinite scroll, persistent notifications, and likes. The Commonwealth says the burden on political communication is justified because it protects children from the risks of harm associated with engagement-promoting features on social media.

Lawyers for the Commonwealth will tell the court about the risk of harm created by social media platforms which are motivated by advertising profits to prioritise user engagement and retention. They argue the rules that accompany the policy are consultative, targeted, and will be able to change over time. The Commonwealth also claims political communication freedoms only apply to electors, people who are eligible to vote, and therefore any burden is indirect, modest, and justified.

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For their challenge to succeed, Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project will need to convince the High Court that the way the law seeks to achieve its purpose goes too far. Monash University constitutional law professor Luke Beck said the government had a strong case. He said it is very clear that the Commonwealth can regulate social media and online spaces, and that this case is going to be useful in clarifying the extent to which the government can regulate.

Professor Beck said even if the government lost the case, it may not see the policy abandoned altogether. He also said last week the extra hurdle for Digital Freedom Project to prove standing would be difficult. He said the government is arguing that DFP is not impacted by the law so therefore cannot challenge it.

He added that we will see what the High Court says about advocacy groups having standing to challenge laws, noting that traditionally the courts are not too keen. In a statement, the government said it was on the side of Australian parents and kids. A government spokesperson said: We will stand firm to protect young Australians from experiencing harm on social media. It would be inappropriate to comment further while this matter is before the courts.

Reddit said it shared the government's goal of protecting young people online, but there are better, more effective ways to achieve it than the social media minimum age legislation. Adam Collins, the company's chief communications officer, said: As we challenge this law in court, we'll continue to comply with it and advocate for more effective youth safety measures.

The case has drawn international attention from the British-based Free Speech Union, US-founded internet company trade association NetChoice, and US non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation, who have all sought to appear as amicus curiae or friend of the court. State and territory attorneys-general have also made submissions in support of the Commonwealth. Many other countries are considering following Australia's lead, but there have been concerns teens have been able to easily circumvent the ban.

The federal opposition has also raised concerns that the number of accounts suspended may be inflated, while the government has refused to release numbers broken down by platform. As the legal challengers get their day in court, the eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, is also using new powers passed by parliament this year to investigate whether TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are in compliance with the law, given the number of teens still holding accounts.

The companies could be facing the prospect of fines of up to nearly $100 million a breach, if the regulator decides to take the case to the federal court. The federal parliament is also debating the digital duty of care legislation mandating platforms take actions to prevent users experiencing harm on their platforms. Beck has said the passage of this legislation could present a pyrrhic victory for Reddit if it successfully overturns the ban.

The Australian government has made this argument in its submission in the case, stating the obligations of the digital duty of care bill would require the same action as the social media ban legislation.