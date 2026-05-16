Rediscovering a Prison Record Collection: A Tale of Love, Music, and Memory

A record collection from Pentridge Prison, one of Australia's toughest jails, is being rediscovered and valued by a record store owner. The collection, which spans from the 1940s to the 1980s, was lost to memory after the prison closed in 1997 but was recently found in an office in Carlton. The collection includes records sent in by loved ones, donated by radio stations, and even coded messages of support between inmates. The story of the collection and its origins are intertwined with the prison's history, where memories are blurred by constantly shifting populations and conditions are further obscured by wilful forgetting. The collection is being valued and catalogued by the record store owner, who is considering whether to sell it or not, as it sparks interest and nostalgia among collectors and fans of prison life.

A record collection from one of Australia's toughest jails, Pentridge Prison , is being rediscovered and valued by a record store owner. The collection, which spans from the 1940s to the 1980s, was lost to memory after the prison closed in 1997 but was recently found in an office in Carlton.

The collection includes records sent in by loved ones, donated by radio stations, and even coded messages of support between inmates. The story of the collection and its origins are intertwined with the prison's history, where memories are blurred by constantly shifting populations and conditions are further obscured by wilful forgetting.

The collection is being valued and catalogued by the record store owner, who is considering whether to sell it or not, as it sparks interest and nostalgia among collectors and fans of prison life





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Record Collection Pentridge Prison Music Love Memory Prison Life Collectors Nostalgia

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