Rediscovering Old Negatives

The author stumbles upon an old folder containing film negatives from their past, which they had forgotten existed. They begin to scan and digitize the negatives, uncovering memories and rediscovering places they had forgotten.

Standing in a gallery admiring old pictures of women photographers, one of whom had taken candid shots of life in an inner-city share house in the 1970s, it suddenly hit me: a woman out walking in North Carlton, Melbourne, is dwarfed by her shadow, 1979.

The thought that I knew this place and these people suddenly seemed false. I had rummaged in some cupboards and found an old-style file with an inscription in black capital letters on the spine: Inside, above pages of film negatives in opaque paper sleeves, was another folder in an alarming shade of bright green - a souvenir from a business management conference in 1976. Not something I ever attended.

But there, at the bottom, was this: The Book Supply place was my holiday job over several summers, after school and in my uni years - mundane work with the benefit of close proximity to books and surplus stationery like conference folders. It was the first job that lasted long enough for me to save money and splurge some on a new camera and one lens.

Then I was away. I was a black-and-white guy from the start, largely because of its DIY element. Colour meant sending films away for development; black-and-white negatives could be processed in an improvised darkroom like the one I created in my North Carlton share-house bathroom, with boards over windows and a sign forbidding entry to thoughtless people needing to use the toilet.

Tucked inside the folder were 10 slim negative files that opened like a concertina, some with much more information on the back than others. The first (I numbered them) had a pencil inscription: A lot of ground covered in one day, ending with angel statues in the cemetery, close to where I lived. And no date. I must have thought I'd remember.

The flimsy negatives were in good shape: none torn; none stuck to their sleeves. I'd be amazed if our disc drives or memory sticks are readable in another 49 years. (I'll never find out, so don't worry about this much. ) Holding the negatives up to a window, I could read them once again - everything back-to-front, clear for black and black for white.

Some I remembered: ah yes, the pensive little girl alone on a Luna Park ride. I also found contact sheets for most of the rolls, created by placing negatives on photo paper under an orange safelight in the darkroom, keeping everything flat with a plate of glass, then flicking on the enlarger light before dunking the paper in a bath of toxic developer. I haven't printed photos for decades. Too many chemicals; too much wasted water.

Any films I develop now can be scanned and printed from the computer. A nice mix of old and new technology. And with this same scanner, I ended up deep-diving into the old negs. The ones without contact sheets; the ones that seemed to offer something worth exploring.

There were no 'Eureka!

' moments. No stumbling on pictures worthy of an exhibition. Many are mundane (cemetery monuments don't age well). But some were worth a second look.

Sometimes I had, indeed, pleasant surprises. Pictures I had forgotten taking, such as ones from Sydney in 1979, when I spent a morning at Speakers' Corner in the Domain and focused on a lively orator named John Webster, now long-gone but still with his own Wikipedia page. The past is another country. But fragments of the past are now present again.

These pictures weren't lost, then found; I just hadn't looked for them. Hadn't really looked at them. I've been to places I can now revisit, thanks to technology unimaginable when I first clicked the shutter. I still have the camera I used all those years ago, retired to a spot on a bookcase shelf.

I even have the obsolete battery that might make the meter work again. But I doubt I'll try. Its work is done. Besides, any camera is just a box that lets the light in.

What matters more is the film, or sensors, that capture an image. I'm still working my way through the old negs. Skimming over many; puzzled by some; quietly proud of a few. People frozen in time.

There's something tangible here that seems more real than corruptible data files; images that have survived changes of cities and states and countries. I'm in a photographic time machine, finding positives in negatives





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Photography Negatives Film Camera Memory Rediscovery

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