Redland City Council Issues Cat Limit Notice to Animal Welfare Campaigner

Lisa Roberts-Daintree faces November 23 deadline from Redland City Council to surrender extra cats, sparking debate over animal welfare laws and compassionate rescues.

Redland City Council has issued a compliance notice to animal welfare campaigner Lisa Roberts-Daintree, ordering her to surrender cats that exceed the municipality's strict population cap. The local government has established a firm deadline of November 23 for the resident to comply with the directive or face potential legal and financial repercussions.

Compliance Notice Triggers Seizure Threat

Lisa Roberts-Daintree received the official warning from Redland City Council after a neighbor reported her property for violating the local rule that limits residents to a maximum of two cats. Council documents obtained by 612 ABC confirm that there were no other concerns regarding animal welfare, hygiene, or containment following an inspection of the property. However, the council stated that owning more than two cats constitutes a direct violation of its by-laws.

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The council's letter acknowledged that the situation arose from compassionate action but insisted that Local Law No. 2 (Animal Management) 2015 must be applied consistently and fairly across the community. The authority emphasized that prescribed limits on animal numbers are designed to protect welfare, maintain community amenity, and ensure equity for all residents.

Welfare Arguments Against Legal Enforcement

Lisa Roberts-Daintree serves as the spokesperson for Cats Assistance to Sterilise, a charity dedicated to desexing cats to control feral populations. She explained that four of her cats were rescued from a traumatic home and suffer from medical and socialization issues that make rehoming difficult. She warned that impoundment would likely result in euthanasia for these vulnerable animals.

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She stated her goal was solely to keep the animals off the street, where they might breed and kill native wildlife. The council clarified that she could apply for a special permit to keep a third cat, but no more. Ms. Roberts-Daintree expressed distress at being forced to choose which animals to surrender, asking how one decides which of their charges to save.

Resident Defends Housing and Care Standards

Juergen Holscher, her partner, has sent dozens of letters to local, state, and federal politicians pleading for assistance with the situation. He highlighted that he installed comprehensive cat netting around the entire house and backyard to ensure the animals could not leave the property. He described the council as rigid and uncompromising in enforcing rules despite the high standard of care provided.

Mr. Holscher, who works as a traffic controller, argued that the residents are being asked to effectively kill cats to protect welfare concerns that do not exist in practice. He expressed strong disagreement with the council's interpretation of the situation. A council spokesperson declined to comment further, citing an active investigation into the matter.

Legal Framework and Future Implications

Under Council's Subordinate Local Law No. 2 (Animal Management) 2015, residents may keep up to two cats over the age of three months without approval. Those wishing to keep a third cat must apply for specific approval. The notice warns that non-compliance by November 23 could result in fines and forced entry to seize the animals.