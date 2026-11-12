Redland City Mayoral Candidates Debate Council Culture Crisis Amidst Mitchell Resignation

Six candidates address the Redland City Council culture controversy following the resignation of Tim Mitchell. From external audits to strict meeting reforms, explore their plans to restore trust and accountability.

Redland City mayoral candidates are facing intense scrutiny over the internal culture of the council as the election draws near. With exactly one month remaining before the postal ballot closes to select Tim Mitchell's replacement, the masthead directed specific questions to all six candidates regarding their assessment of the working environment. The inquiry focused on whether they perceived a problematic culture within the organization and what concrete actions they would implement to rectify the situation.

Julie Talty Defends Culture Amidst Criticism

Acting mayor and candidate Julie Talty faced immediate backlash from former Labor member Capalaba Don Brown for her recent comments. Brown expressed astonishment at Talty's description of the council's culture as excellent on ABC Radio, a statement made just one day after Tim Mitchell's resignation. Brown highlighted that this positive characterization ignored senior staff departures, councillor complaints, and ongoing public concerns, labeling such an attitude as part of the problem. He argued that true leadership requires acknowledging these faults and taking decisive action to fix them.

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Lela D'Rose Proposes External Audit

New entrant Liela D'Rose, the state convenor for the Animal Justice Party, argued that the current issues require an independent external audit. She pledged to bring in a truly independent external auditor to conduct a comprehensive review of workplace culture, psychosocial safety, and councillor-staff conduct. Drawing on her background in human resources, D'Rose emphasized that staff must have a safe, confidential channel to report issues without fear of reprisal. Her approach focuses on structural transparency rather than internal self-assessment.

Jasmine Person Highlights OIA Complaints

Local lawyer and candidate Jasmine Person pointed to the council's longstanding infighting as a major obstacle to productivity. She noted that Redland City Council recorded the highest number of complaints made to the Office of the Information Commissioner in Queensland over the past two financial years. Person, a former One Nation member who left the party before announcing her mayoral run, stated that ratepayers do not want to pay councillors to write complaints about each other. She urged for a shift toward working for the city rather than engaging in internal disputes.

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Gary Williamson Advocates Strict Meeting Protocols

Bricklayer and former One Nation and Trumpet of Patriots candidate Gary Williamson proposed instilling a strict culture during council meetings. In a detailed response, Williamson suggested that he would chair sessions firmly, placing the cheese on the table and walking out of the room if necessary. He used this metaphor to determine if there are Rats in the Castle, implying that transparency and strict adherence to protocol are necessary to expose hidden issues. His strategy relies on strong chairmanship to enforce order and accountability.

Melissa Millar and Rowanne McKenzie Positions

Local businesswoman Melissa Millar, who recently entered the race, stated that she could not comment on the internal culture from outside but emphasized the need to rebuild trust. Millar believes that while disagreement is healthy, disrespect is not, and she aims to achieve genuine change rather than just appearances. Meanwhile, Councillor Rowanne McKenzie, considered an ally of Julie Talty before the race began, did not respond to questions regarding whether the council had a culture problem. This lack of response contrasts with the detailed policy positions offered by her competitors.