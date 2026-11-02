Redlands Mayoral Byelection Candidates and Key Issues

Five candidates have confirmed they will contest the Redlands mayoral byelection. Controversial figures and former politicians compete for the seat amidst council instability.

A significant political contest is underway in southeast Brisbane as five candidates have confirmed their intention to run for the Redlands mayoral byelection. The race follows the ousting of the previous mayor and has been driven by reports of a deeply troubling culture of bullying within the bayside council. The byelection aims to restore stability to the local government after a period marked by intense internal conflict and public controversy. Acting Mayor Julie Talty and former local Labor MP Don Brown currently appear to be the most prominent early frontrunners in this high-stakes race.

Leading Candidates Outline Their Platforms

Don Brown officially launched his campaign on Facebook, explicitly vowing to oppose the Olympic whitewater facility that has been planned for the council area. He argued that the community needs leadership that prioritizes practical needs over controversial infrastructure projects. Brown emphasized that his extensive experience in government makes him the best-placed individual to handle the job effectively. He stated that the council must avoid spending two hundred and fifty million dollars on what he described as a white elephant project that the region does not truly need.

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Conversely, Acting Mayor Julie Talty has pitched herself as a steady hand capable of guiding the council through a period of significant instability. When contacted to confirm her candidacy, she did not respond directly to the masthead, but her previous statements have been widely reported. She noted that she has been sitting in the role since May tenth and has done her very best to put the chaos of the previous mayor era behind us. Her campaign focuses on restoring order and professional governance to the council chambers after a tumultuous tenure.

Controversial Figures and Past Allegations

The field of candidates includes individuals with controversial histories that have drawn significant public attention. Gary Williamson, a former One Nation candidate, is running after previously facing accusations of posting antisemitic content online. In the two thousand and twenty-four state election, he secured five point six percent of the vote in Redlands. Later, in the two thousand and twenty-five federal election, he ran for the Trumpet of Patriots in Bowman, where he received three point six percent of the vote. Reports also indicate that he previously compared COVID vaccinations to the Holocaust, adding another layer of complexity to his candidacy.

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Another candidate, Rowanne McKenzie, has been involved in serious legal and political disputes. She was previously involved in a defamation matter after making remarks about a local politician wanting to open borders during COVID closures because she owns a travel agency. In two thousand and twenty-one, then-member for Redlands Kim Richards used parliamentary privilege to reveal that McKenzie had been interviewed by police. The investigation related to a Facebook account named Scarlett Rivers, which was traced to McKenzie house.

The fake profile was allegedly created to send unfounded and false accusations to the employer of Councillor Lance Hewlett wife, Sheena. The messages asserted that Mrs. Hewlett was posting unauthorized images of students on social media at a Gold Coast kindergarten. This incident highlighted the toxic nature of the disputes within the council. Despite these controversies, McKenzie remains a well-known figure and is considered a council ally of the acting mayor. She emphasized that decisions made now will have lasting consequences given the new City Plan and the approaching Brisbane two thousand and thirty-two Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Election Process and Potential Outcomes

The local council voted last week to request a postal ballot for the upcoming vote, which is likely to be held near Christmas. There is no official date yet for the poll, but the timing suggests voters will decide the new mayor before the holiday season. The outcome of this election is critical, not only for the mayoral position but also for the composition of the council itself. Insiders estimate that up to five of the remaining ten councillors could also enter the race for the mayoralty.

If any of these sitting councillors win the mayoral position, a second byelection would be required to fill their vacant council seat. This potential double vacancy adds a layer of strategic complexity to the race. Local lawyer Jasmine Person has also confirmed she will run, adding another voice to the contest. The race is further complicated by the broader context of the state government reviewing the SEQ Regional Plan. Candidates must navigate these larger political currents while addressing immediate local concerns such as infrastructure spending and internal council dynamics.

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Public Sentiment and Future Implications

Brown's campaign has tapped into public frustration regarding the direction of the council. He argued that rewarding an existing councillor with the top job would not stop the infighting or the mess that has characterized recent years. His focus on halting the whitewater center spending resonates with residents concerned about financial priorities. Meanwhile, Talty's message of stability appeals to those weary of the combative workplace environment that has defined Redland City Council for a long time.

The approaching Brisbane two thousand and thirty-two Olympic and Paralympic Games loom large over the election. The decisions made by the new mayor will influence how the city prepares for this global event. With infrastructure projects like the whitewater center facing opposition, the new administration will need to balance community sentiment with state and federal obligations. The whitewater center infrastructure would be paid for by the state and federal governments, but the council would take ownership after the games. This financial and logistical burden is a central point of contention in the campaign.

As the election approaches, the political landscape in Redlands remains fluid. With more candidates potentially entering the race, the field could become even more crowded. The combination of past controversies, ideological differences, and practical governance challenges creates a highly charged electoral environment. Residents are looking for a leader who can heal the divisions within the council and provide clear, decisive direction. The result of this byelection will likely set the tone for local politics in the region for the foreseeable future, especially as the city looks toward its role in the upcoming Olympic games.