Reece Walsh Criticises Australian Fans Who Wished for Kangaroos Loss After World Cup Win

Reece Walsh has criticised Australian supporters who wanted the Kangaroos to lose the Rugby League World Cup final, while Kevin Walters was confirmed to remain coach and Peter V'landys addressed pay gap claims from Samoa and Tonga.

Reece Walsh has criticised Australian supporters who wanted the Kangaroos to lose, after Australia beat New Zealand in Sunday's Rugby League World Cup final. Walsh, who won the Harry Sunderland Medal as Australia's standout player of the tournament and the players' player award, said he was disappointed by social media comments wishing for a Kangaroos defeat.

Australia have now won nine of the last 10 World Cups. Walsh wanted it known Australians were just as passionate about their culture and history as Pacific nations like Samoa and Tonga. He made reference to local fans who suggested a Kangaroos loss would benefit the health of international rugby league. He said he had seen such comments multiple times on social media.

Also read Walsh 'disappointed' after seeing Aussie fans cheering against Kangaroos

Walsh Disappointed By Supporters Wishing Loss

I can see the culture and feel it, Walsh said after the match. I didn't want to say this, but I've been thinking about it a lot. I've been a little bit disappointed with some of our Australian supporters, wishing we lost for the game. You'd never see a Tongan fan or someone from that culture saying, I hope Tonga loses.

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Walsh said people disrespected the team by saying they hoped Australia would lose to make the game better. If you're an Aussie, support us and be proud of it, he said. Isaah Yeo has a torn pec and played five weeks of extra football for this badge and team, us boys and this country. That's culture.

Walsh said he is a proud Maori because of his mother. He said he knows how much pulling on the jersey means to him and his family. My old man raised five kids as a single dad, Walsh said.

Walsh Explains Cultural Pride And Emotions

He did that for me, and for me to represent my old man and our last name, and to wear it with pride, that's why I get so emotional with the national anthem, just like the Samoan boys do when they cry about their culture and how much it means to them. People underplay how much we care about Australia, Walsh said. We love this country. We love winning.

Walsh paid tribute to Walters, his former coach at the Broncos, who will remain in charge of the Kangaroos next year despite starting a club job in England. ARL Commission executive chairman Peter V'landys said the job belongs to Walters. While he wants the job, it's his, V'landys said. He keeps reminding me he hasn't lost a game.

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It's hard to drop him now, isn't it. We don't allow NRL coaches to coach Australia because of a conflict of interest. But he's in the Super League with St Helens. We're very happy with what Kevin has done, and we certainly want him to stay.

Walters Set To Depart For England

Walters departs for England on Saturday. His five victories in the World Cup came after three Ashes wins last year. V'landys also responded to claims from some Samoan and Tongan players about the pay gap during the World Cup. Samoa and Tonga received a flat fee of $40,000 each, and Samoan prop Spencer Leniu took to social media to raise the issue.

V'landys said a lot has been made about the $850 payment, but he argued it would be closer to $2500 to $3000 a game because the nations also receive a participation fee. They should put all that participation fee back to the players, V'landys said. They can also commercialise their jumpers, chase other sponsorships, and share in the prizemoney.

Vlandys Responds To Pay Gap Claims

Third and fourth received $50,000 each. I don't understand why they are carrying on.