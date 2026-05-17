Reece Walsh's final State of Origin audition, injuries, and New South Wales hooker battle

The news text provides a detailed account of Reece Walsh's performance during his final audition for a State of Origin comeback, the injuries suffered by Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd and New South Wales hooker Blayke Brailey, and the New South Wales hooker battle between Reece Robson and Blayke Brailey.

The news text highlights the performance of Reece Walsh , a Broncos fullback, during his final audition for a State of Origin comeback. He showcased his risk versus reward approach, with moments of brilliance and horror.

Walsh's side's first-half implosion led to a 42-12 defeat to the Warriors. Kalyn Ponga, a Newcastle fullback, impressed in the Knights' win against the Titans, while Tanah Boyd, a Warriors halfback, suffered a suspected ACL rupture. The New South Wales hooker battle between Reece Robson and Blayke Brailey was also discussed, with reports suggesting that Blayke Brailey was asked to pack heavy for his trip to Magic Round





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State Of Origin Reece Walsh Warriors Newcastle Kalyn Ponga Tanah Boyd New South Wales Hooker Battle Blayke Brailey Jackson Ford State Of Origin Comeback State Of Origin Injuries State Of Origin Hooker Battle

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