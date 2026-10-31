Australia Beat Cook Islands 66-6 in Rugby League World Cup, Reece Walsh Shines

Australia defeated Cook Islands 66-6 in Townsville to top Pool A, with Reece Walsh scoring one try and setting up five more. The Kangaroos will face a semi-final next Sunday at Allianz Stadium.

Australia have defeated Cook Islands 66-6 in their Rugby League World Cup clash in Townsville, topping Pool A with a dominant second-half performance. Reece Walsh was the standout, scoring one try and providing five try assists, with a hand in another.

The win sets up a semi-final at Allianz Stadium next Sunday. The match was not quite a horror show on Halloween, given how Australia improved after the break. But 15 errors will amplify concerns about the Kangaroos, despite three victories in the tournament. Walsh shrugged off ankle and shoulder complaints in the second half to spearhead free-flowing attacking forays.

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Australia Struggle With Errors Against Cook Islands

He also struggled with cramp late after what he called a bit of a knock. Australia got off to a terrible start when the first kick was fumbled under pressure by winger Cameron Brown, and Australia scored in the ensuing set. Walsh drew in right winger Esan Masters then lofted a pass to put Bostock over untouched. But after 10 minutes, Harry Grant got caught up with Masters chasing a kick, giving Cook Islands a set 10m out.

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A dummy from hooker Rua Ngatikaura fooled markers Pat Carrigan and Liam Martin, and a converted try put Cook Islands ahead. The mistake was compounded when Walsh kicked out on the full from the kick-off, and Tom Dearden gave up another set with a ruck penalty. An error from a wayward Grant pass brought Cook Islands back, but poor kicking options let them down. Former Kangaroo Val Holmes was at fullback for Cook Islands, representing his mother's birthplace.

Prop Davvy Moale, captain KL Iro, and 20-year-old Warriors five-eighth Maui Winitana-Patelesio were NRL-calibre players. The depth was lacking, and the side relied on 37-year-old former Eel Brad Takairangi at halfback, though he flattened Trbojevic with one tackle. Australia regained the lead with a blindside raid down the right, as Trbojevic finished interplay from Grant and Dearden. A Holmes error handed the ball back, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui crashed over for the third try.

Cam Murray was named on the bench but was ill at Friday's captain run and replaced by David Fifita. Murray suffered a head knock last week against Fiji but returned to finish that match. Fa'asuamaleaui, Carrigan and lock Isaah Yeo looked comfortable against lesser opposition. Backrower Jacob Preston, with one of the shortest CVs among starters, impressed with strong running.

Jacob Preston Impresses With Strong Running

His first line break led to a try when Dearden found Kotoni Staggs out wide. Preston repeated the feat with seven minutes to go, putting Walsh over for Australia's sixth try, and got his own midway through the second half. The first half ended 28-6, but Cook Islands almost had a second try in a late siege resisted by stout Australian defence. Canberra five-eighth Ethan Strange came on for his first appearance in green and gold in the second half.

From his first play the ball, Bostock went in for his second try, again thanks to Walsh batting the ball on to avoid the jamming defence. For Trbojevic's second minutes later, it was Walsh once more with the final pass. Those two combined shortly after for Trbojevic's second hat-trick in two weeks, before Bostock bagged his own triple. Luke Keary said on Channel 7 that Walsh has been outstanding for this Australian team.

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He was probably the difference and he's the difference tonight. Keary also tipped Tom Dearden, who had two try assists, to partner Munster in the halves in next week's semi-final over Sam Walker. Walsh said these are the moments you pinch yourself of as a kid to want to be on the highest stage, to represent my family and this nation.

Walsh Reflects On Team Quality And Competition

He added that the boys are such an awesome group, he feels like he can just soak it up, and he gets to learn so much. He said they know when they get to the semis they've got to keep building and laying those bricks they've been talking about. On competition for spots, Walsh said it is a bit scary to be honest. We're in that position where there's awesome quality people watching on.

I wouldn't say we're competing for spots, I feel like we're all just contributing and trying to do whatever is best for this team and this country. It's really fun, enjoyable, having a lot of fun at the moment. Captain Isaah Yeo said there is still a bit to work on but he thought the areas they wanted to improve on they did. Whether the Kangaroos are in a position to defend their title is still up for debate.

New Zealand thrashed Fiji 78-0 earlier on Saturday in a statement performance following Australia's mixed effort against the Bati and their self-admitted scrappy first half against Cook Islands. Next week's semi-final loomed large when Trbojevic and Munster suffered minor ankle injuries, even if both shook them off. But injuries could not be blamed for an ongoing clunkiness in the Kangaroos' play.

The combinations in what appears to be Australia's first-choice spine of Harry Grant, Tom Dearden, Cam Munster and Walsh improved as the match wore on, capped by a late try for Grant off an inside ball from Walsh. A six-try blitz in the first 20 minutes after half-time had earlier ended the contest, though the valiant Cook Islanders were unlucky not to score a second try in the final minutes.