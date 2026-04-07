Reform UK: UK Will Not Be Used As ATM For Slavery Reparations

Reform UK announces it will cease issuing visas to countries demanding reparations for slavery, stating the UK is not an ATM for historical grievances. This decision highlights the party's stance on the transatlantic slave trade and reparations, sparking renewed debate.

Reform UK, through its home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf, has declared that the United Kingdom will no longer be treated as a source of funds for historical grievances, specifically concerning demands for reparations related to the transatlantic slave trade . The party's stance is firm: the 'bank is closed and the door is locked' regarding such claims.

Reform UK plans to cease issuing visas to individuals from any nation that continues to seek compensation from the UK for its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. Over the past two decades, an estimated 3.8 million visas have been granted to individuals hailing from countries actively pursuing reparations. This policy underscores the party's determination to resist what it perceives as attempts to exploit historical injustices for financial gain. The party asserts that Britain has already made significant sacrifices, including being the first major power to outlaw slavery. The statement reflects a broader sentiment of fatigue and frustration within Reform UK, directed towards what it views as unfair demands and the perceived exploitation of historical events. It strongly indicates a shift in the UK's approach to such international discussions, prioritizing its own financial interests and national image.\The historical context of this debate is crucial. For centuries, seven European nations, including the UK, were involved in the enslavement and trafficking of over 15 million Africans across the Atlantic. Historians have established a link between the wealth generated from enslavement and the mass industrialization that occurred in the West. While acknowledging the historical role, Reform UK emphasizes Britain's subsequent efforts to abolish slavery and uphold its prohibition. The African Union and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have supported resolutions calling for reparations, highlighting the ongoing impact of this 'gravest crime against humanity'. Notably, the UK and other EU members have abstained from voting on such resolutions, while the US has voted against them. The CRC’s chair, Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, has stated that the commission’s ultimate aim was for the UK and its former colonies to identify mutual strategies for a mutually beneficial restorative justice programme. Reform UK's position reflects its view that the UK's financial resources should not be diverted to address historical wrongs in this manner. Furthermore, the party considers its stance as a defence against what it sees as attempts to diminish Britain's global standing.\This controversy is also reflected in the political implications of this position. The debate over reparations is intensifying, with various political figures and organizations expressing their views. The Labour Party has been urged to clarify its stance on the issue, and recent comments by Reform UK, for example, on the Grenfell tragedy and the subsequent controversies have heightened tensions. The UK conference on reparations is a platform for ongoing debate. The focus is to identify mutual strategies for a mutually beneficial restorative justice programme. Reform UK's actions, including the potential removal of international aid to countries seeking reparations, demonstrate a commitment to its position. This approach could be interpreted as a departure from the established political norm in dealing with such matters. The party seems unwilling to compromise on its financial policies. The ongoing push for reparations from countries like Jamaica, Nigeria, and Ghana has only fueled this stance, with Reform UK viewing these demands as excessive and detrimental to the UK's interests





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Reform UK Reparations Slavery Visas Transatlantic Slave Trade

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