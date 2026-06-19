Reggio Emilia's Child‑Centred Model Shows How Early Openness Fuels Community Well‑Being

A personal account of a visit to Reggio Emilia reveals how the city's "hundred languages" philosophy nurtures empathy, humility and connection in children, offering lessons for a digitised world to reclaim authentic human bonds through nature and creativity.

During a recent visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, I was struck by the way children there embody hope, curiosity and a deep sense of connection.

Their natural openness and the countless ways they communicate-what locals call the "hundred languages" of expression-created an atmosphere of genuine welcome, even for a complete stranger. This city, renowned worldwide for its progressive early‑childhood philosophy, has, since the aftermath of World War II, treated children as equal members of society. They are encouraged to share ideas through words, gestures, drawings, movement and play, fostering a community in which all generations cooperate for the common good.

The result is a culture that values humility, empathy and self‑lessness, qualities the Princess of Wales has often linked to time spent in nature or engaged in creative pursuits. These experiences nurture skills and emotions that cannot be digitised - awareness, empathy, humility and, most importantly, love. In today's hyper‑connected world, where screens mediate much of daily life, the need for authentic human interaction has never been more urgent.

The Reggio Emilia model demonstrates that when children are given space to explore, question and express themselves freely, they develop not only cognitive abilities but also a profound sense of self and belonging. This development is rooted in the integration of mind, body and spirit, a state that many adults later seek to recapture through stillness, nature walks, artistic expression and reflective practice.

Childhood, therefore, is not merely a period of innocence; it is a living reference point that reminds us of our true nature before the layers of language, structure and social expectation create distance from that innate openness. Nature plays a pivotal role in this developmental journey. Providing children with time outdoors, surrounded by natural light and the rhythm of the seasons, offers an early lesson in the restorative power of the environment.

It grounds them, enhances intuitive understanding, and fosters a feeling of connection to something larger than themselves. As they move, play and engage with the landscape, they learn to experience joy directly rather than analyse it, to embody connection rather than intellectualise it. This holistic approach not only supports healthy social and emotional growth but also lays the foundation for resilient, compassionate adults who can contribute meaningfully to the community.

The lessons from Reggio Emilia underline a simple truth: nurturing the spirit of childhood alongside healthy development creates a balanced, thriving society where love, empathy and curiosity flourish





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Early Childhood Education Reggio Emilia Approach Social‑Emotional Development Nature And Play Community Wellbeing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lilo and Stitch child star Daveigh Chase dead at 35The actress was also well known for her award-winning role in The Ring.

Read more »

Man arrested on child grooming and exploitation charges in NSWA 22-year-old man from Tocumwal has been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including child grooming and possessing child abuse material. Detectives, posing as a child online, engaged with the suspect, leading to a search warrant at his property where electronic devices containing illegal material were seized. The arrest is part of Strike Force Trawler, an ongoing investigation into online child exploitation.

Read more »

Former mining executive charged with possessing child abuse materialA former high-level mining executive has been charged with multiple counts of possessing and transmitting child abuse material. After being arrested in North Queensland, he was denied bail in the Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

Read more »

St Kilda pier wins peak Victorian architecture award as judges praise playful and ‘deeply civic’ designState government project among range of works celebrated for community-centred design that goes beyond utility

Read more »