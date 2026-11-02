Regional Housing Markets Defy National Downturn as Prices Rise

While capital cities see values drop, regional Australia shows resilience. Barossa and Wheatbelt lead growth as buyers seek affordability amid higher interest rates.

Australia's housing market is experiencing a sharp divergence, with national home prices falling for the seventh consecutive month while select regional areas continue to record double-digit growth. The latest REA Group Home Price Report indicates that national home values dropped 0.3 per cent in October, bringing them 4.3 per cent below their March peak and 1.9 per cent lower than a year ago.

Capital cities are driving this national decline, currently sitting 5.4 per cent below their peak and 3.7 per cent lower than their value from twelve months prior. In contrast, regional home prices have demonstrated significant resilience, falling only 0.1 per cent in October and remaining 3.1 per cent higher than a year ago. This performance underscores a complex market landscape where headline figures mask substantial local variations in property dynamics.

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Top Performing Regional Markets

Several specific regional locations have outperformed the broader market, with South Australia and Western Australia dominating the top spots for annual price growth. The Barossa, Yorke and Mid North region in South Australia recorded the highest annual growth at 12.3 per cent, making it the standout performer nationally.

Outback South Australia followed closely with 11.65 per cent growth, while outback Western Australia and WA's Wheatbelt region posted increases of 11.22 per cent and 11.02 per cent respectively. Tasmania's Launceston and North East region rounded out the top five, achieving a 10.74 per cent annual increase. These figures highlight a concentrated boom in specific rural and semi-rural zones.

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Drivers of Regional Resilience

Economists attribute this regional strength to comparative affordability advantages that have become increasingly critical as borrowing costs rise. Tim Lawless, research director at property analytics firm Cotality, described the current correction as a demand-driven downturn where higher borrowing costs have significantly reduced buyer purchasing power.

Eleanor Creagh, a senior economist at REA Group, noted that regional areas have generally held up better than capitals because they offer a viable option for a broader pool of buyers. She pointed out that median home values in regional South Australia sit around $530,000, which is significantly lower than many regional New South Wales markets that have experienced steeper declines in value.

Long-Term Value Trends

The difference in market performance is stark when viewed over longer timeframes, with regional properties showing superior long-term growth trajectories compared to urban centers. Regional home prices have risen 3.1 per cent over the past year, 33.9 per cent over five years, and 108.4 per cent over the past decade.

By comparison, capital city prices have fallen 3.7 per cent over the past year and have only risen 16.4 per cent over five years and 56.6 per cent over ten years. This disparity suggests that while cities are experiencing a sharper correction, regional markets have maintained stronger cumulative growth over the last ten years, offering better historical returns for investors and homeowners alike.

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State-level data further illustrates this divergence, with Regional South Australia recording the strongest annual growth among all states at 10.2 per cent. Queensland recorded a more modest annual growth of 3.3 per cent, while the Northern Territory saw 2.4 per cent growth, Victoria posted 1.6 per cent, and New South Wales recorded 1.4 per cent.

Impact of Interest Rates

Despite the continued growth in certain regional hubs, experts caution that these markets are not entirely immune to broader economic pressures. High mortgage repayments and reduced purchasing power are weighing on demand in many areas, although relative affordability and local stock conditions provide a buffer that capital cities lack.

Eleanor Creagh explained that while the decline in home prices in some regions has been positive, it has not been enough to offset the impact of higher interest rates on borrowing capacity. As household budgets come under pressure, buyers are increasingly adjusting their expectations and looking at cheaper locations, which continues to drive demand in more affordable regional zones like the Barossa and Wheatbelt.