Regional NSW Councillor Linked to Illegal Tobacco Sales as Black Market Grows

Investigation reveals a Muswellbrook councillor managing a shop that sells untaxed cigarettes, sparking criticism from state and federal politicians and highlighting the surge of illicit tobacco in regional Australia.

A regional councillor in New South Wales has been found to be managing a tobacco outlet that sells illicit cigarettes, underscoring a widening black‑market crisis that is spilling beyond the major cities.

ABC investigators visited Muswellbrook, a town of roughly sixteen thousand people, and identified at least six shops that were offering cheap, untaxed tobacco. One of those stores is linked to Councillor Mahesh Mahajan, who appears on official council disclosure forms as the manager of TSG Muswellbrook.

When ABC reporters asked Mahajan about the situation last month, he initially claimed there was no alternative but to stock the illegal product, arguing that an influx of new shops left legitimate businesses with no way to survive. A few days later he backtracked, saying his comments were meant to describe the pressures on small retailers in general and that he was not the final decision‑maker for the store, noting that other managers also run the outlet.

Mahajan has said his interest in politics stemmed from concerns over the state tobacco excise regime, which he believes hampers the viability of local enterprises. He has previously written to ministers and members of parliament expressing frustration that high taxes make it difficult for small shops to stay afloat. The council itself has declined to launch an independent inquiry, pointing to its code of conduct which places the onus on individual officials to act appropriately.

A council spokesperson told ABC that the body is not a regulatory authority and suggested that any wrongdoing be referred to police. The council's response was to direct the broadcaster back to its own conduct guidelines, leaving the matter in the hands of law‑enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Mahajan has submitted plans for a sizeable childcare centre in Muswellbrook, a $1.9 million project that would accommodate one hundred children. The tobacco shop's ownership ties extend beyond the town: the proprietor is Canberra businessman Pankaj Monga, described by Mahajan as his brother‑in‑law and a former committee member of the Australia India Business Council. After media scrutiny, the council announced Monga's resignation from the board, stating he was no longer active in committee activities.

State member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell of the Nationals called the conduct "unacceptable" and warned that such illegal activity undermines honest businesses in the region. He highlighted an "explosion" of tobacco outlets in Muswellbrook, noting that one had even opened beside his former office on the main street.

One Nation federal MP Barnaby Joyce, whose electorate includes Muswellbrook, described the alleged involvement of a sitting councillor as "alarming" and stressed that public officials should not be engaged in illicit trade. Joyce added that regional Australia is a tempting target for black‑market sellers because resources for enforcement are limited.

The illicit tobacco market in Australia is now estimated at up to seven billion dollars a year, a figure driven by high excise rates that make legal packs cost more than fifty dollars each. Recent federal excise hikes have pushed the price of a single cigarette to about one and a half dollars, prompting price‑sensitive smokers, especially those in lower‑income groups, to turn to illegal sources.

Dr James Martin, an associate professor of criminology at Deakin University, warned that a daily smoker could face an annual expense of fifteen thousand dollars if they remained in the legal market, a sum unaffordable for many in regional communities where smoking rates are higher. The investigation in Muswellbrook illustrates how the black‑market problem is no longer confined to urban centres but is spreading into rural towns where economic pressures are acute





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