Regional Queensland voters consider abandoning major parties as One Nation surges ahead

Regional Queensland voters are considering abandoning major political parties in future federal elections, with Pauline Hanson's One Nation party surging ahead of Labor in an opinion poll.

Regional Queensland voters are considering abandoning major political parties in future federal election s. Pauline Hanson 's right-wing populist party One Nation has surged ahead of Labor in an opinion poll for the first time.

A political scientist says it is too early to know whether the popularity surge will affect future federal elections. For the first time, the right-wing populist political party One Nation leads against both major political parties in an opinion poll. A survey of about 1,000 people by Redbridge Group and Accent Research, published earlier this week by the Australian Financial Review, revealed that many regional Queenslanders are considering voting for One Nation in future elections.

Eighteen-year-old Jake Tanti is one of many regional Queenslanders considering whether the party will pick up his vote in future elections. In the state's north, the Mackay resident was not old enough to vote in the 2025 federal election, but said his desire to own a home one day was top of mind. He said he was not aware of any party's housing policies for first home owners, but One Nation had captured his attention.

Noel Flor typically voted for the Coalition, but said the party was not keeping the general public in view, and he believed Labor has 'gone to the pots'. Peter Comino lives in Rockhampton in central Queensland in the federal seat of Capricornia, which has been held by the National Party's Michelle Landry since 2013. Mr Comino said he was 'not happy' with Australian politics and would reconsider who to vote for in the next election.

'People have realised that these major parties haven't been listening for decades and we're getting sick of it,' he said. Holidaying in nearby Yeppoon, Victorian couple Colleen and Jim Bunny typically voted Labor, a move they said they would not repeat come the federal election in 2028.

'I'm not a fan of Labor, but she's saying what people want … I think she's doing well,' Mr Bunny agreed and said he believed Senator Hanson had become more eloquent over her years in politics. 'She's not shooting so much from the hip now like she used to … she's listening to the people and what needs to be done,' he said.

Off the back of the poll results, Senator Hanson told ABC Radio Brisbane she had the ability to be prime minister 'if that's what people want'.

'At the moment, I'm head of the party. I'm leader of the party. Would I be able to do the job? I believe that I could,' she said on Monday.

'I do believe I have the ability, but it's another year and a half outside of an election,' she said. The rise of minor parties in Australia is a long-term trend that has been decades in the making, according to a political scientist. Dr Cameron said that political partisanship for the major parties has reached record lows in recent elections, and people are feeling increasingly detached.

'Another long-term trend is growing voter volatility. It used to be that Australians would consistently vote the same way every election. That has gradually declined,' Dr Cameron said.

'We have a situation where people aren't feeling close to the major parties. They're open to switching their vote from election to election.

' Dr Cameron said short-term factors in election campaigns, including issues and party leaders, were now more important. 'This creates a lot of unpredictability to determine what might happen at the next election,' he said. But declining trust and sentiment toward the two major parties were not yet enough to return a significant result for minor parties or independents at the next federal election, Dr Cameron said.

'This isn't something that has just been seen in Australia … it's been observed around the world.





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regional Queensland One Nation Pauline Hanson Federal Election Major Parties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Nation Surges Past Major Parties as Labor Budget Fails to Win Over Young VotersOne Nation's primary vote has surpassed both Labor and the Coalition, driven by strong support among millennials and Gen X, while Labor's federal budget receives negative assessments across demographics, particularly from younger voters who feel disconnected from the proposed tax changes.

Read more »

One Nation overtakes Labor in national pollingOne Nation has secured 31 per cent of the primary vote compared to Labor's 28 per cent in a new poll, with Australians feeling pressure from cost-of-living pressures and dissatisfaction with government policy.

Read more »

One Nation's Poll Numbers Continue to Rise Amid ControversiesOne Nation founder Pauline Hanson's poll numbers have continued to rise despite a string of controversies that would ordinarily damage a politician's standing. Labor is attempting to apply greater scrutiny to Hanson's record opposing cost-of-living relief for the same working class voters she claims to champion.

Read more »

Failings of major parties led to surge for One NationThe public’s perception of the failings of the major parties has led to a rise in support for One Nation, say readers.

Read more »