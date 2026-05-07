Regional Travel Crisis: Ghost Bookings Plague V/Line Services in Mildura

Passengers in Mildura are facing significant travel disruptions due to a surge in ghost bookings on V/Line coach services, highlighting a growing disparity in regional transport accessibility.

The transport infrastructure connecting Mildura to the rest of Victoria is currently facing a significant crisis as the V/Line coach service, which serves as the primary affordable link to Melbourne, is being crippled by a phenomenon known as ghost bookings .

This issue occurs when passengers reserve seats on the Mildura to Swan Hill coach but fail to appear for their journey without cancelling their reservation. The problem has reached a critical level during Victoria's period of free public transport, leading to a situation where services appear fully booked on paper while remaining largely empty in reality.

For instance, on a typical Friday afternoon, a service might show all thirty-eight seats as reserved, yet only eighteen passengers actually board the vehicle, leaving twenty seats vacant. These empty spaces represent missed opportunities for other travelers who are desperate for transport and are often told that no seats are available when attempting to book through official channels.

While staff and drivers acknowledge that this trend was present even when tickets cost money, the removal of fares has incentivized passengers to make multiple bookings or hold reservations they have no intention of using, effectively locking out those who truly need the service. The human cost of this systemic failure is profound, particularly for residents who rely on public transport for essential services.

Karl Smith, a resident of Mildura, relies on the coach for monthly trips to Melbourne to attend work and critical medical appointments. He has described a frustrating cycle of attempting to book online or via phone, only to be told that the service is full. He has found that through persistence and calling the booking line repeatedly, a seat sometimes becomes available by fluke, but this is not a reliable strategy for healthcare.

Consequently, Mr. Smith has been forced to reschedule vital medical appointments, in some cases waiting up to six months to see specialists because he cannot guarantee a way to get to the city. Similarly, Amanda Bernaldo experienced the hardship when she was unable to secure a seat for her fifteen-year-old daughter traveling from Swan Hill to Mildura. Despite trying to book ten days in advance, the service was listed as full.

The lack of reliability means parents cannot risk leaving their children alone at bus stations in the hope that a ghost booking might clear up at the last minute. For these individuals, the alternatives are grueling: either a five hundred and seventy kilometer drive or an expensive and infrequent flight, both of which are financially or physically prohibitive for many. This situation has sparked a wider conversation about the systemic inequality faced by regional communities in Victoria.

Ali Cupper, the Mayor of Mildura Rural City Council, has pointed out that initiatives like free public transport often inadvertently highlight the disparity between urban and regional access. She argues that Mildura, as a major regional center and one of the most isolated parts of the state, should be prioritized for baseline public transport services to the capital city.

Instead, she suggests that the region has been pushed to the back of the queue, leaving residents to struggle with inadequate infrastructure. The frustration is amplified by the fact that while city dwellers enjoy seamless transit, regional residents are left battling a broken booking system just to access basic healthcare and employment.

In response to these concerns, V/Line has stated that they are monitoring demand closely on the Mildura to Swan Hill route and are adding extra coach support whenever possible. However, for the people of Mildura, these responses feel insufficient compared to the daily struggle of securing a seat on a bus that may actually be half empty, leaving them feeling stranded in their own state





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V/Line Mildura Public Transport Ghost Bookings Victoria

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