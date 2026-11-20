Voters in Regional Victoria face critical decisions on November 28 as polls show Labor trailing the Coalition. One Nation's surge complicates the race, threatening traditional major party hold in key seats.

Residents across Regional Victoria are voicing deep dissatisfaction with the state government's performance as the November 28 election approaches. On this date, voters will determine whether the incumbent Labor Party retains power or if the Coalition opposition can capitalize on widespread grievances. The political atmosphere is further complicated by the significant rise of One Nation, which is drawing support from citizens disillusioned with both major parties.

Economic and Infrastructure Grievances Fuel Voter Anger

Farmers and Country Fire Authority volunteers have staged protests to highlight specific failures they believe have harmed their communities. On budget day in 2025, these groups rallied on the steps of parliament to oppose the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund, warning that it would increase their tax bills. Many rural residents feel that mega-projects in Melbourne receive priority while their local hospitals face chaos and roads deteriorate.

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Tensions regarding infrastructure projects have also intensified in recent years. In August 2023, tractors circled parliament house to protest plans for transmission lines across farmland in Victoria's west. The Coalition has pledged to scrap these lines, while Labor has promised to review them, reflecting the divide in how infrastructure needs are addressed in the region.

Electoral Dynamics and Polling Data Analysis

Regional Victoria holds 25 of the 88 seats in the state's lower house, making it a decisive battleground. Currently, the Coalition holds 14 seats to Labor's 11, with political strength split between Labor in larger centers like Ballarat, Bendigo, and Geelong, and the Coalition in more remote areas. RedBridge Group director Kos Samaras predicts that Labor may lose several of its strongholds in these regional centers, marking a shift from the 1999 election when Steve Bracks won by leveraging rural support.

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Recent polling indicates a significant shift in voter preference compared to historical data. A RedBridge poll published in the Australian Financial Review on November 11 shows the Coalition at 31 percent support and Labor at 23 percent. This contrasts sharply with the 1999 election, where Labor secured 45.57 percent of the primary vote to the Coalition's 47.02 percent, highlighting a substantial decline in support for both major parties over the last quarter-century.

One Nation's Influence and Preferential Voting Complexities

The rise of One Nation presents a unique challenge to the traditional two-party system, with 22 percent support in recent surveys. However, Kos Samaras notes that One Nation needs a primary vote above 35 percent to win seats under Australia's preferential voting system. In most regional electorates, One Nation's vote is expected to remain similar to the Coalition's, meaning Labor preferences may still elect Coalition MPs rather than One Nation candidates.

One Nation's potential breakthrough is most likely in Morwell, which encompasses the coal heartland in the Latrobe Valley. This area has experienced significant industrial and economic decline, leading residents to feel neglected by both major parties. The contest in Morwell will feature One Nation's Nikole Schellekens against the Liberals' Rochelle Halstead, following the retirement of former member Jo Crugnale, who held the seat by a margin of just 202 votes in 2022.

Historical Parallels and Future Government Scenarios

Comparisons to the 1999 election are inevitable, as widespread anger in regional Victoria previously led to a change in government. Steve Bracks capitalized on dissatisfaction with Jeff Kennett's policies to form a minority government with the support of rural independents. Twenty-seven years later, Labor faces a similar situation where regional anger threatens its hold on power, potentially resulting in a Coalition victory if current polling trends hold true.

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The outcome will depend heavily on how voters balance their dissatisfaction with major parties against the practical implications of preferential voting. While One Nation garners significant attention and sympathy, its ability to translate vote share into seats remains limited outside specific strongholds. The final result in Regional Victoria will likely hinge on strategic voting and the effectiveness of campaign messaging regarding local infrastructure and economic relief.