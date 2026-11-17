Six regional Victorian food relief centres risk closing as state government funding expires in July, threatening 100,000 weekly meals for communities facing rising food insecurity.

Susan Naveed and her nine-year-old son rely on the Whittington Neighbourhood House Foodbank relief centre in Geelong for weekly meals. Ms. Naveed, who left her employment a year ago due to personal circumstances, represents thousands of Victorians now dependent on food relief services. These centres are currently facing an existential threat as state government funding is scheduled to expire in July 2025.

Funding Expiry Threatens Regional Food Relief

Six regional food relief centres operated by the Regional Food Security Alliance are set to run out of government funding in July 2025. The alliance serves communities in Wodonga, Bendigo, Geelong, Shepparton, Mildura, and Warrnambool. In the 2025 state government budget, the alliance received $6 million over two years to maintain these operations. However, this financial support does not extend beyond the current period, creating immediate uncertainty about service continuity.

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Alliance chair Cathie Steele emphasized the critical nature of this funding gap. She stated that $12 million is required for the next four years to adequately meet the growing demand for food assistance. Steele noted that while additional support would be beneficial, the primary goal is simply maintaining existing services during these difficult economic times. The Victorian government has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the potential renewal of this funding stream.

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Political reactions to the funding uncertainty have highlighted a partisan divide on the issue. A spokesperson for the Victorian Liberals criticized the ruling Labor party, stating it is their responsibility to explain why future funding was not secured. Conversely, One Nation recently committed to providing $14 million over four years for the alliance's six relief centres if they form the next government. This pledge suggests that food security has become a key point of differentiation in the political landscape.

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Alliance chief executive Jacqui Watt has been actively engaging with political figures to secure the alliance's future. She has met with election candidates and current sitting members, including Carers and Volunteers Minister Luba Grigorovitch. These meetings aim to demonstrate the necessity of continued state support for regional communities. The alliance is now focusing on direct engagement with policymakers to ensure that the voices of recipients like Ms. Naveed are heard.

Supermarkets Reduce Donations Due to Waste Reduction

Compounding the financial funding crisis is a significant reduction in in-kind food donations from major supermarket chains. Michelle Murphy, chief executive of Bendigo Foodshare, reported a 21 percent drop in fresh food supplies this year. She attributed this decline to supermarkets actively reducing food waste, which has resulted in less produce being available through statewide food relief partners. This operational shift by retailers has left warehouses struggling to keep shelves stocked for those in need.

Fred Harrison, chief executive of Ritchies IGA supermarkets, explained that minimizing waste is a priority for businesses facing tough economic conditions. He noted that logistical challenges make it difficult to handle dairy or small goods products with short use-by dates. These items, which were previously more commonly donated, are now retained or discarded rather than sent to relief centres. This trend has fundamentally altered the supply chain for regional food banks.

Coles and Woolworths have defended their community contributions despite the reduced direct donations to relief agencies. Coles stated it has contributed $151 million in total community support to promote health outcomes and build resilience. Woolworths reported providing more than 44 million meals nationally in the past year through Foodshare and other organizations. The supermarket chain also highlighted that its five local supermarkets in the Bendigo region donate excess food weekly, rescuing an average of more than 800kg of food per week.

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Impact on Household Diets and Consumer Behavior

The combination of funding uncertainty and reduced donations is having a tangible impact on the diets of vulnerable households. According to Foodbank, more than half of food-insecure households have switched to cheaper food alternatives, such as tinned food instead of fresh products, over the past year. This shift reflects a broader trend of cost-cutting among consumers who are trying to stretch their budgets further. The reliance on non-perishable goods increases the nutritional challenges for families already struggling with food insecurity.

Supermarket managers like Fred Harrison have observed customers moving toward cheaper cuts of meat and using products like minced meat to make meals last longer. Ms. Naveed described how her family has had to alter their eating habits significantly to afford basic nutrition. She stated that red meat prices have become too high, forcing her to rely more on tuna, lentils, and vegetarian meals. For Ms. Naveed, the primary concern remains ensuring her son receives adequate protein despite the financial constraints.

Alliance chair Cathie Steele acknowledged that everyone could benefit from more resources, but the current focus is on survival. She noted that asking for more than what is necessary to keep services running is not feasible given the tough economic climate. The alliance is now pivoting its strategy to source supplies directly from food producers rather than relying on supermarket donations. This structural change aims to bypass the waste-reduction practices of large retailers and secure a more stable food supply for regional Victorians.