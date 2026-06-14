Regional Victorians Protest Emergency Services Levy, Claiming Unfair Burden on Volunteers and Farmers

Hundreds of CFA volunteers and regional residents rallied in Bendigo against Victoria's Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund, arguing the levy imposes excessive costs on country property owners and volunteers while providing inadequate resources. Opposition promises repeal if elected.

Firefighting has emerged as a highly contentious issue across regional Victoria, with growing political ramifications. Approximately 500 individuals gathered in Bendigo to protest against the state government's Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund (ESVF), a levy introduced last year that charges all property owners to support fire services, the SES, Triple Zero call centre, and the State Control Centre.

Demonstrators argue that the increased levy unfairly burdens Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteers, farmers, and business owners in regional areas. Among the attendees were long‑time volunteers like David George, who travelled from Lake Goldsmith; he noted that his farm's levy bill would jump from a manageable $8,000 to $35,000, a cost he described as unsustainable.

David Brennan, a CFA volunteer from Corack, expressed frustration that volunteers who risk their lives are now being taxed heavily, adding that the government's financial mismanagement forces it to make "stupid decisions" like this levy. Chris Cooke of the Pyalong CFA brigade highlighted the ethical dimension, saying charging volunteers far more than urban residents is inequitable and could drive volunteers away.

A new report from the Parliamentary Budget Office, obtained by the opposition, shows Victorians pay an average of $221 annually in emergency services levies-the highest in the nation-compared to a national average of $177. Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Danny O'Brien asserted that the higher tax has not translated into better resources or response times and promised that an opposition government would scrap the levy and reinstate the previous fire services property levy while still adequately funding agencies.

In contrast, a Victorian government spokesperson maintained that "every dollar" from the fund is reinvested into emergency services and that eligible volunteers will receive a rebate. The spokesperson also accused the opposition of planning cuts that would endanger the community. For the 2026/2027 financial year, the levy is projected to provide an extra $46 million to the CFA, $29 million to VIC SES, and $68 million to Fire Rescue Victoria.

Rally organiser Michael Shay, captain of the Marong CFA and a recent combatant in the Harcourt blaze, said he received a thank‑you letter from the government that also informed him his station was not a priority, underscoring the sentiment that regional services are being neglected. The political battle over the levy is intensifying as the November state election approaches, with the opposition vowing repeal and the government defending the measure as essential for sustainable funding





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Emergency Services Levy CFA Volunteers Victorian Government Regional Victoria State Election 2026

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