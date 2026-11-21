Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris hails team spirit after a draw with Aston Villa. The Black Cats held Unai Emery's side without Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris viewed the recent stalemate against Aston Villa as a significant triumph for his squad, despite the result being a draw. The Black Cats secured a hard-fought point at home after holding Unai Emery's side to a goalless tie, defying expectations set by Aston Villa's superior statistics.

Talbi Strike Tests Villa Defense Near Upright

The match featured intense defensive pressure as Aston Villa recorded all but one of their seven shots on target from outside the Sunderland penalty area. The solitary attempt inside the box, taken by Ian Maatsen, was deemed forgettable by observers. Chemsdine Talbi nearly broke the deadlock with a spell-bending strike that shaved one of Zion Suzuki's uprights, leaving Aston Villa with a rare clean sheet here since March.

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Regis Le Bris Praises Team Resilience Without Stars

Regis Le Bris highlighted the gutsy performance of his team, which achieved this result without two key players, Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey, who were absent through injury. Jules Ahoka, a 20-year-old midfielder who previously played in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, shone on his first start, while Noah Sadiki was omnipresent in midfield. Nordi Mukiele inspired at centre-back and Robin Roefs made crucial late saves to preserve the point.

Aston Villa Winless Run Extends To Five Matches

The draw extended Aston Villa's winless run to five matches, a difficult situation for Unai Emery after a summer of change and injuries. Regis Le Bris noted that Owing to the summer of change, injuries and Emery resting John McGinn with Tuesday's game at Galatasaray in mind, Maatsen was the only survivor in the Villa starting XI from when these sides played out a 4-3 classic just seven months ago.

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Emery Questions Squad After Missed Opportunities

Unai Emery asked questions of his players after they failed to seize on rare openings, particularly after Mukiele hacked clear a pass intended for Nicolas Jackson. Regis Le Bris observed that McGinn's arrival on the hour provided an instant lift, as the captain instigated moves from the heart of midfield, though his left-foot strike eventually went over the bar. The manager remained critical of the squad's finishing despite the pressure applied.

Late Changes Fail To Decisively Alter Outcome

Sunderland remained content to soak up the pressure, but Regis Le Bris acknowledged the danger of the hosts dialing up intensity as the game progressed. Unai Emery introduced 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo, who trained with England Under-21s during the international break, to replace Nicolas Jackson, but the change did not yield a breakthrough. Ibrahim Mbaye and McGinn combined for another near-moment, but their cross flashed across the box, leaving disbelief in the stands and preserving the scoreline.