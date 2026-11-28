Psychologists and relationship counselors debate whether bonding with virtual characters Jason and Lucia constitutes cheating or offers lessons for real-world couples.

Psychologists and relationship experts are addressing the growing debate surrounding the popular video game featuring protagonists Jason and Lucia, where players are rewarded for nurturing a virtual bond. The game, which tracks the relationship between Jason, an ex-army soldier working for a drug runner, and Lucia, a woman seeking a fresh start after prison time, has sparked real-world arguments about digital infidelity and partner neglect.

Is Virtual Bonding Considered Cheating?

Online discussions have intensified regarding whether spending hours with virtual characters Jason and Lucia counts as cheating for real-life partners. Social media users argue that interacting with Lucia through texts, social media replies, or memes feels like a betrayal when partners prioritize these activities over their significant others.

Also read UN experts call Vietnam detention of three activists transboundary abduction

Viral posts highlight conflicts where players spend excessive time renovating virtual houses or completing tasks, thereby neglecting household chores and real-life responsibilities. This displacement of time and attention has led some couples to question the nature of loyalty in the digital age.

Psychologist Bonich on Gaming Disorder

Bonich, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, clarifies that the game itself is not the primary cause of relationship trouble, but rather what the gaming displaces in a person's daily routine. He notes that occasional late nights following a major release are generally harmless, but issues arise when gaming regularly replaces sleep, shared conversations, or a fair distribution of domestic jobs.

Advertisement

Research involving married couples who game suggests that dissatisfaction stems less from the total hours played and more from the resulting arguments and disrupted bedtimes. Bonich identifies using a game to avoid hard conversations or stress as a form of avoidance, which provides momentary relief but leaves underlying problems unresolved once the screen turns off.

Risks of Manipulation and Neglect

Elisabeth Shaw, CEO of Relationships Australia NSW, warns about the psychological risks of treating real-life relationship behaviors as mere tools to increase game status. She argues that there is a danger of players manipulating their virtual partner or using game mechanics to manipulate their real-life partners, rather than leading from the heart.

Shaw emphasizes that playing a highly captivating game alone can leave a real-life partner feeling neglected and resentful. She points out that investing emotional energy into a virtual relationship at the expense of a real one can cause significant emotional harm to the actual partner who is being ignored.

Lessons in Connection and Care

Conversely, some social media users view the game as a positive tool for learning partnership skills. Viral TikTok clips show Jason performing considerate acts, such as painting a wall or fixing up a space because Lucia dislikes its appearance, inspiring real-life partners to emulate these gestures.

Advertisement

Shaw acknowledges that the game rewards players for checking in, answering messages, and holding hands, which mirrors the importance of daily gestures in healthy relationships. She notes that if the game encourages players to reflect on how their behavior affects their partner, it can be a positive step toward becoming better partners in the real world.

Distinguishing Game Mechanics from Real Intimacy

Despite the potential lessons, Bonich cautions that intensity in a dangerous game setting does not equate to genuine intimacy. He explains that while the game rewards attention through mechanics like replying to texts, it keeps score in a way that real life does not, where lost points can be quickly won back with the next right move.

Bonich concludes that while the game highlights the importance of bids for connection, real-life neglect causes deeper harm that requires time and genuine change to repair. He stresses that consistent care is learned through interaction with real people, especially during times of stress or conflict, rather than through a simulation.