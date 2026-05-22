Remaining Women and Children Linked to Islamic State Leave Syrian Camp, Set for Australia

The remaining seven women and 14 children linked to Islamic State have left the al-Roj camp in Syria and are on their way back to a frosty reception in Australia. They are expected to be met by representatives of their Australian supporters and brought home. It's unclear when they will return to Australia, but five of the women and seven children are expected to return to Sydney, and two women and seven children to Melbourne.

The remaining seven women and 14 children linked to Islamic State have left the al-Roj camp in Syria and are on their way back to a frosty reception in Australia .

Camp director Haval Rashid confirmed the movement of women overnight from the camp towards Damascus, Syria's capital, where they are expected to be met by representatives of their Australian supporters and brought home. It's unclear when they will return to Australia, but five of the women and seven children are expected to return to Sydney, and two women and seven children to Melbourne. It's also unclear what criminal charges, if any, the women might be charged with when they arrive.

New exclusive polling, conducted in mid-May after an earlier cohort of four other women and their children had re-entered Australia, confirms their return is deeply unpopular in this country. The Resolve poll asked what the government should do with the returning women. It found 39 per cent of Australians believe the women should be jailed or put in detention 'until we know it is safe to release them'.

A series of options were presented to respondents, and only 11 per cent said the women who went or were lured to live under Islamic State should be able to live freely in Australia unless they are charged with a crime. Those on the right of politics significantly favoured harsher treatment, with almost half – 49 per cent – of Coalition voters, and 60 per cent of One Nation voters favouring indefinite detention.

Eight per cent of Coalition voters and just 2 per cent of One Nation voters believed they should be able to live freely unless they are charged with a crime. Almost a quarter of respondents to the poll agreed the women should take part in deradicalisation programs to 'ensure they fit back into Australian life', and about 16 per cent said they should be monitored with electronic bracelets or via surveillance.

Another 23 per cent agreed with the proposition that they 'should take part in deradicalisation programs to ensure they fit back into Australian life'. Labor and Greens voters were only slightly less likely to favour the detention option.

Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek told ABC TV on Friday: 'I can tell you that they'll face the same consequences as the first group, which is if there are any crimes that they're accused of, they'll be taken into custody and treated with the full force of the law.

' And Opposition leader Angus Taylor said the government 'should be doing everything in its power to prevent these people from coming. They turned their back on this country to support a terrorist organisation - one that has been guilty of extraordinary atrocities, including on Australians.

' Meanwhile, advocates for the women's cause, including family members, have been silent about the group, who they are, and the seven years they have spent in detention. When an earlier cohort of four women and nine children returned with family members on May 7, three of the women were arrested. Two were charged with crimes against humanity relating to enslavement and using a slave, and one was charged with entering a terrorist zone





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islamic State Al-Roj Camp Syria Australia Women Children Deradicalisation Programs Electronic Bracelets Surveillance Criminal Charges Political Response Advocates For The Women's Cause Family Members Seven Years In Detention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM denies helping remaining ISIS brides to return to AustraliaPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has denied offering some of the remaining so-called ISIS brides any help af...

Read more »

Sky News Australia Update Bulletin Rises to #1 News Podcast in Australia and USThe Sky News Australia Update bulletin, a fast-paced audio news headlines update, has risen in the industry ratings to the 1 news podcast in Australia and the 3 podcast across any genre. Sky News Australia has expanded its reach across audio platforms and continues to grow its audience.

Read more »

Finnish Divers Recover Remaining Bodies of Underwater Cave Divers in MaldivesFinnish divers have successfully recovered the remaining bodies of the four divers who died in an underwater cave in the Maldives, and the government will now coordinate with the Italian government to repatriate them.

Read more »

Tolu Koula's emotional State of Origin debut at 'home' Stadium AustraliaTolu Koula, the son of former Tongan Olympians Ana Siulolo Liku and Tolutau Koula Snr, was named in the NSW Blues squad for the 2023 State of Origin series opener. He will make his Origin debut at Stadium Australia, the same iconic venue where his family competed during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games opening ceremony, and has been selected after a remarkable rise as one of the NRL's deadliest players.

Read more »