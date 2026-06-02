Remains of Missing Nuclear Researcher Melissa Casias Found in New Mexico Forest Amid FBI Probe Into Scientist Disappearances

The body of Melissa Casias, a nuclear researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory who vanished in June 2025, has been discovered in Carson National Forest. The finding comes as the FBI investigates a string of mysterious disappearances and deaths among U.S. scientists with expertise in sensitive fields, raising concerns about potential foreign involvement or classified information breaches.

The body of missing nuclear researcher Melissa Casias has been discovered nearly a year after her disappearance, reigniting scrutiny of a series of incidents involving U.S. scientists with access to sensitive information.

Casias, 54, was last seen alive on June 26, 2025, after dropping her husband at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where she worked. She claimed she needed to return home to retrieve her identification badge. She was subsequently observed walking along a state highway near Talpa, New Mexico. Her keys, phone, and purse were found inside her residence, prompting a missing person investigation.

New Mexico State Police confirmed that her remains were located in the McGaffey Ridge area of Carson National Forest by a hiker, alongside a handgun. Authorities are still determining whether the firearm belonged to Casias and are continuing their inquiry. The discovery emerges amid a broader federal investigation into a concerning pattern of disappearances and deaths among American scientists specializing in nuclear research, aerospace, and related fields.

At least ten individuals with connections to classified programs have vanished or died under mysterious circumstances in recent years. In April, FBI Director Kash Patel announced a formal probe to examine potential links to foreign actors or mishandling of classified data.

"We're going to look for connections … on whether there are connections to classified access, access to classified information, and or foreign actors," Patel stated. "If there's any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy, this FBI will make the appropriate arrest. " President Donald Trump also addressed the issue, describing it as "pretty serious stuff" and noting that some of the missing or deceased were "very important people.

" Additionally, the House Oversight Committee requested information from the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, NASA, and the FBI regarding a possible sinister connection between the cases. Casias is believed to be the first missing scientist from the FBI's probe whose remains have been recovered.

Other cases under scrutiny include Anthony Chavez, a retired foreman from Los Alamos National Laboratory last seen in May 2024, as well as multiple NASA scientists and a former senior Air Force engineer engaged in UFO research. The nature of their work-spanning nuclear physics, astrophysics, aeronautics, and unconventional phenomena-has intensified public speculation and fueled conspiracy theories suggesting foreign interference or extraterrestrial involvement.

In a statement following the discovery, Casias's family expressed grief and determination: "There will be more information to come but what we can tell you now is she was located in an area previously searched. This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy, and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice.

" The investigation remains active as authorities work to reconstruct the final hours of Casias's life and ascertain whether her death is connected to the broader pattern affecting the scientific community





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Melissa Casias Los Alamos National Laboratory Nuclear Researcher FBI Investigation Scientist Disappearances Classified Information Carson National Forest Conspiracy Theories House Oversight Committee Kash Patel

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