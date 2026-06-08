Remembering Professor Richard Scolyer: A Legacy of Courage and Innovation

Tribute to Professor Richard Scolyer, who passed away three years after a brain cancer diagnosis. He was a pioneering melanoma researcher and 2024 Australian of the Year, whose experimental treatment and unwavering positivity inspired millions.

The death of Professor Richard Scolyer three years after a devastating brain cancer diagnosis has left a void in the medical community and among those he inspired.

Though his declining health in recent weeks had prepared many for this outcome, the finality of his passing feels shocking and deeply sad. Scolyer was not a celebrity in the traditional sense; he spent most of his professional life working quietly behind the scenes, known primarily to those in medical and cancer research circles. Yet his impact was profound. Fellow cancer patients and their loved ones found hope in his courageous attitude and groundbreaking achievements after his diagnosis.

His positivity served as a lantern in the enveloping darkness of serious illness. Others were moved by the vulnerability he displayed when he and Professor Georgina Long were jointly named Australians of the Year in 2024. Standing before a hushed room and a national television audience, he said, I stand here tonight as a terminal brain cancer patient. I am only 57.

I do not want to die. I love my life, my family, my work. I have so much more to do and to give. Those words resonated deeply with a country that had come to admire his grace under unimaginable pressure.

Scolyer's openness extended beyond that moment. He shared his journey on the ABC program Australian Story and in interviews with major newspapers, always with humility and graciousness. Strangers approached him in public, often with tears in their eyes, thanking him for his efforts. His connection with the writer of this tribute began before his diagnosis, when Scolyer and Long were co-medical directors of the Melanoma Institute Australia.

The writer, diagnosed with stage four melanoma in 2019, credits the institute with saving his life. When Scolyer asked if he would be interested in writing a book about his experience in 2023, the writer felt honored. The story was compelling: a brilliant doctor, after a shocking diagnosis, courageously trials a new treatment that could kill him quickly, hoping to benefit future patients.

Scolyer knew it probably would not save his life, but he seized the chance to try something bold and risky for the sake of others. Scolyer was a high achiever with an international reputation as a pathologist specializing in difficult skin cancer cases. He co-authored more than 1000 research papers and spoke at hundreds of conferences and seminars about breakthroughs at the institute.

He held titles such as senior staff specialist in anatomical pathology at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and conjoint professor at the University of Sydney. In his private life, he was a husband to Dr. Katie Nicoll and father to Emily, Matthew, and Lucy. He was also a triathlete who represented Australia at age group world championships. Driven yet genuinely kind, caring, and humble, he wanted the best outcomes for cancer patients.

Passionate about making the most of his remaining time, he pushed himself just 12 weeks ago by cycling over 500 kilometers across four Tasmanian stages of the Tour de Cure, raising funds for cancer research. He flew to Tasmania immediately after receiving a bad scan result. Many would have stayed home to prepare for the end, but Scolyer wanted to keep living as fully as possible.

A brilliant public speaker, he recorded an inspiring speech for medical and health graduates when awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Sydney six weeks ago, even as the growing tumor affected his brain. For three years, he seemed unstoppable. His passing is devastating, and we are all poorer for it.

Yet his legacy will endure through clinical trials based on his experimental treatment that could revolutionize brain cancer treatment, funding for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, and the human example of making it easier for patients to talk about cancer and draw strength from his positivity





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