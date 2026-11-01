All Souls' Day on November 2 Calls for Honest Remembrance of the Dead

All Souls' Day on November 2 invites Christians to remember the faithful departed honestly, acknowledging both virtues and flaws. The day follows All Saints' Day and All Hallows' Eve.

All Souls' Day falls on November 2 in the Western Christian calendar. It is the day the church remembers the souls of the faithful departed.

The observance follows All Saints' Day and the preparatory All Hallows' Eve on October 31. Together they conclude a season of commemoration and thanksgiving. Saint Augustine of Hippo lived a life of sin before his conversion. He famously asked to be delivered from temptation, but just not yet.

Also read Powerhouse Parramatta Opens for First Dry Run Ahead of November 7 Ribbon-Cutting

Saints Had Complex Character Flaws

His example shows that even the most revered figures had complex histories. Many saints had significant character flaws and questionable behaviors, such as Saint Paul and Saint Augustine. In early Christian tradition, saints was a general and inclusive term for all members of the faith community. Over time customary usage came to refer to a rarefied group of exceptional individuals officially recognized by the church.

Advertisement

In the name of Christ and for the sake of the faith, these believers risked and often lost limb or life. They completed miraculous feats or led exemplary lives. Yet most of us will not make it into this venerated company. We are, however, destined to become souls.

There is something democratic about the church making space to honor all her dead, whether they were churched or unchurched. Sincerely remembering our dead loved ones can be complicated. It prompts thoughts of our mortality, but true remembrance also means recognizing the whole person. The dead are human, and humans are complex.

Critiquing Our Dead Loved Ones

People come with sparkling brilliance as well as glaring blemishes. Death does not automatically transform someone into a saint. Death does not erase character faults or bad actions. Critiquing our dead loved ones feels disloyal, unfair, and uncomfortable.

Strong social conventions exist against speaking ill of the dead. They have no right of reply. A genuine remembrance, however, involves integrating a person's contradictions into our memory. It means putting their foibles and failures, their struggles and vulnerabilities, alongside their virtues, their triumphs, and what made them lovable.

Advertisement

After all, in life we accommodated the whole person into our hearts. It is striking that often for mourners the most beneficial eulogies portray the real person. As we remember our dead, our relationship with them inevitably comes into focus. Our own merits and shortcomings are seen, revealed in the context and history of the relationship.

Honest Recollection And Past Hurts

That is fair enough; honest recollection cuts both ways. Our minds may race back to moments when our character flaws got in the way, or when we failed them in some big or little matter. Past hurts can outlive their perpetrator. Relationship tensions may remain unresolved, and words left unspoken.

Regret, shame, and plain old sadness may form parts of our memory. Living with such feelings is difficult. Reality is like that. Hopefully, the unsettling parts in our relationships with the dead are held together with feelings of happiness, gratitude, and contentment.

As we commemorate All Souls' Day, let us truly remember our loved ones. Who knows, perhaps on a future All Souls' Day, someone will remember us, the exquisitely human us. Jane E Sullivan lives and worships in Melbourne.