Twenty-three years after Concorde's final symbolic flight to Filton Airfield, a reflection on the engineering miracle that crossed the Atlantic at twice the speed of sound and the ambition that ended with it.

Twenty-three years ago today, the last Concorde ever built made its final, symbolic flight into Filton Airfield in the UK, and the dream of supersonic travel seemed to end with it.

The sadness shared that day was not all about the aircraft. It was about humans turning back from a frontier they had already crossed. Flying faster than the Earth's rotation, and high enough to glimpse the curve of the horizon, Concorde crossed the Atlantic at more than twice the speed of sound, arriving in New York before it had left London. Chief test pilot Brian Trubshaw famously said: It is not unreasonable to look upon Concorde as a miracle.

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Engineering masterpiece of supersonic design

People who lived in the working-class suburbs around Heathrow, or JFK, and had zero prospect of ever stepping aboard, never failed to stop, look up and, without envy or resentment, fall in love again. With its shimmering wedge-shaped silhouette slicing the sky, and the rolling thunder of its four engines, Concorde seemed almost weightless. Its drooping nose and graceful high angle of attack called to mind a magnificent bird of prey, suspended effortlessly in flight.

The author was working in air traffic control at Sydney Airport when Concorde touched down in 1985, well away from its regular route. Thousands turned out, many caught off guard by how emotional they felt. The movie Phar Lap had recently screened and its closing line came back: He wasn't just a horse. Well, this wasn't just a plane.

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Everyone understood the magic of Concorde's speed, but in countless less obvious ways it was an engineering masterpiece, designed in the 1950s and '60s with wind tunnels and slide rules. Analogue, not digital. Half the take-off weight was cold kerosene, pumped between tanks to cool the scorching skin and, critically, to balance the centre of gravity in different phases of flight.

Twenty-three years ago today, Concorde passed over the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on its final flight to its birthplace in Filton, England. The delta wing was superb at knifing through shockwaves but poor at low speed. To stay in the air, Concorde had to land at a higher speed than most jets, at an extraordinary nose-high attitude that set up spinning vortices over the wings, generating the extra lift needed.

Because you cannot land an aircraft blind, the nose was uniquely hinged down for landing, then raised to a needle point for acceleration to Mach 2 (about 2470 km/h at sea level). Only 100 passengers fitted into the pencil-thin fuselage, peering out windows the size of a small paperback. There was barely enough time to get through caviar and champagne, lobster and beef tartare, port and cigars before it was time to buckle up and descend.

And with minimum fuel, Concorde was usually excused from holding patterns and other pesky delays. After centuries of rivalry, and with a strained post-war relationship, Britain and France teamed up, knowing neither country could build a supersonic airliner alone but both were desperate to keep the US from monopolising the skies. In a single lifetime, aviation went from fabric and wood to twice the speed of sound. This was a fearless age when societies felt no limits.

Societies felt no limits in fearless age

Betting on an idea came first; the business-case came second. The Opera House. The Snowy Mountains Scheme. The Channel Tunnel.

The eradication of smallpox. No one ran a spreadsheet analysis counting individual winners and losers. No one spent millions on carefully calibrated advice about opportunity cost or social acceptability. Sure, Concorde had its detractors, critical of the sonic boom it trailed behind it, the fuel it guzzled and the way it never stacked up commercially.

When one tragically crashed on take-off in Paris in 2000 after striking debris dropped on the runway left by another aircraft, the shock, the timing so close to 9/11 and the cost of developing what was already planned as Concorde 2 killed its future. But its critics were a whisper beside the vast numbers who remained captivated.

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Stopping funding ambition for long term

In the '80s and '90s, more and more ordinary working people saved for years, or cashed in windfalls, for a chance to outrun the sun, to brush the edge of space. Could we build an equivalent today? Would we have the long-term commitment to cope with setbacks and cost overruns or would such a project be smothered by institutional timidity? Across much of the developed world, our desire for long-term public investment has declined.

We didn't lose our nerve; we stopped funding ambition. We are all always on the clock. It took 14 years to deliver Concorde, whereas today's political cycle tends to reward whatever you can announce before the next election. Accounting, audit, safety, legal, sustainability.

These are the executive functions that increasingly hold sway. Each with the power to say no and none with the power to say yes. There is no blue sky thinking here. The job is to save the geniuses from themselves.

Avoiding failure as more important success

After all, no one is ever blamed for what was never built. But where is the authority to champion an idea, accept uncertainty and get on and make it happen? Somewhere along the way we began to treat avoiding failure as more important than achieving success. I suspect many of today's managers of risk would be puzzled by Concorde.

Why would you even want to spend so much to fly across the Atlantic at Mach 2 when you can sit in a room and have your meeting on life-size interactive display? Some of this caution is hard won and sensible. The project ran far over budget and budgets do matter. But so does the long term, so do the big dreams, so does a nation's soul.

A cost-benefit analysis can count the passengers on an expensive supersonic passenger jet. It cannot count the pride of citizens when their country shows itself capable of something remarkable. I hope in this anniversary this month, students everywhere learn about this audacious aircraft: what it represents in brilliant technical design, and what it teaches us about the spirit of an era.

I know that if it appeared in the sky overhead, 50 years after its commercial launch, every one of us would look up in wonder.