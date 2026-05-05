Reminiscences and Quirky Observations

A collection of reader contributions featuring nostalgic memories, humorous anecdotes, and lighthearted observations about everyday life, ranging from historical commutes to unusual thefts and cultural debates.

Anne McGregor of Highfields fondly remembers her grandmother, Lottie Welsh, born in 1886, and her journey to Riverstone Public School. Lottie’s commute involved a horse and buggy ride from her family home in Blacktown.

A charming detail of her daily routine was the school’s older boys playfully releasing the horse to graze in a paddock until it was time for the return trip. Anne contrasts this idyllic scene with the present-day reality of Riverstone, characterized by small lot sizes of 125 square metres and significant traffic congestion.

She imagines her grandmother’s reaction to the modern landscape, predicting she would exclaim, ‘the mind boggles,’ a phrase Lottie frequently used when encountering something new, like the telephone. This nostalgic recollection highlights a significant shift in the character of the area over time, from a rural, peaceful setting to a more densely populated and bustling environment.

David Prest of Thrumster shares a memory of Canberra in the late 1950s and early 1960s, recalling a common sight: cars adorned with the sticker ‘Don’t Follow Me, I’m Lost Too. ’ His father, navigating the city’s numerous roundabouts, often used this sticker as a humorous acknowledgement of his own navigational challenges. David also notes his father’s observation that Canberra possessed a distinctly Scottish flavour, evidenced by the presence of thirteen statues of Robert Burns strategically placed on its roundabouts.

This anecdote paints a picture of a developing city with a unique cultural identity and a playful approach to its urban planning. The abundance of Robert Burns statues suggests a deliberate effort to celebrate Scottish heritage within the Australian capital. Jenny Rudd O’Neill of Cremorne offers a clever household solution, recounting how her husband effectively used a hairdryer to remove dust from under furniture and even to defrost the fridge.

She playfully contrasts this method with Dawn Glase’s use of a leaf blower, deeming the latter a bit excessive. This highlights the resourcefulness and ingenuity people employ in everyday tasks. Lesley Green of Castle Hill reports an unusual theft: a cockatoo, described as white, approximately a foot long, and sporting a yellow comb, has repeatedly stolen parsley from her garden, even making off with the entire pot.

She issues a public appeal to be on the lookout for the feathered thief in the Castle Hill area and its surroundings. This lighthearted incident adds a touch of whimsy to the collection of anecdotes. Susan Bradley of Eltham (Vic) takes issue with a previous description of Morris dancers as ‘odd,’ defending them as a valuable part of her heritage.

Dominic Hearne of Maroubra offers a humorous explanation for the ‘odd’ behaviour, suggesting that the dancers might have been frustrated drivers whose Morris cars were refusing to start. These contrasting perspectives on Morris dancers spark a playful debate about cultural traditions and perceptions. The final note indicates the user has reached their maximum saved items limit, a practical detail concluding the compilation of observations and memories





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Nostalgia Anecdotes Humour Memories Australia Community Quirky Heritage Canberra Riverstone Morris Dancers Cockatoo

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