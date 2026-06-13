Remote Pools Bring Health Benefits to Isolated Communities

Public swimming pools in remote Western Australia communities have been shown to bring significant health benefits to residents, including reduced incidence of skin and infectious diseases.

Remote pools help promote physical and mental wellbeing. Graeme Pollett, a public swimming pool administrator, has spent five years in Western Australia's most isolated communities.

He has seen the value the pools bring to the remote towns, including hygiene, social, and mental health benefits. The pools, administered by Royal Life Saving, have helped reduce the incidence of skin and infectious diseases in remote communities. Mr Pollett said poor hygiene could cause infections and skin, eye, and hearing issues, but having a public pool could help. Regular swimming has been linked to lower presentations of infection at clinics.

Studies have shown that swimming in the pool regularly reduces the rate of children presenting to the clinic with skin and ear infections and the use of antibiotics. The pools also provide a safe place for children to be on hot Kimberley afternoons, especially during the wet season when floodwaters are a hazard. The pool system gives children extra motivation to attend school and allows parents to have a break from childcare responsibilities.

The pools are an oasis for the remote communities, providing a place for children to socialize and play together under the watchful eyes of their relatives. Any tensions and problems must be left at the entrance gate, where school passes are checked to ensure children who want to play at the pool have attended school that day.

Parents, including Amanda Johnstone, like the system, which gives children extra motivation to attend school and a safe place to be on hot Kimberley afternoons. Mother Philomena Fredericks is glad the pool 'stops the kids from going down to the river', where resident saltwater crocodiles are a significant hazard. Mr Pollett said swimming pools had helped reduce the incidence of skin and infectious diseases in remote communities.

He said poor hygiene could cause infections and skin, eye, and hearing issues, but having a public pool could help.

'As soon as the kids start getting back to the swimming pool and swimming regularly, those skin conditions pretty much disappear,' he said. Perth Children's Hospital paediatric infectious diseases specialist Asha Bowen said remote children were disproportionately affected by skin conditions and other transmissible diseases that had been completely eradicated in other Western countries.

'Inequity sits at the heart of why we see more infectious-disease-related presentations for Aboriginal children, particularly from remote communities, than non-Aboriginal peers,' she said. Professor Bowen said studies showed swimming in the pool regularly reduced the rate of children presenting to the clinic with skin and ear infections and the use of antibiotics.

'Low concentrations of chlorine that you would experience in a swimming pool are really good to help disinfect the skin,' she said





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