Deandra Dottin was timed out without facing a ball as Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by three wickets in a last-ball WBBL thriller. Sophie Molineux took 4-20 to help the Renegades move into fourth place.

Deandra Dottin was timed out without facing a ball as the Melbourne Renegades beat the Brisbane Heat by three wickets in a last-ball WBBL thriller at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Wednesday night.

Under the competition's new timed-out rule, an incoming batter who is not ready within 75 seconds of a dismissal must stand aside for the first ball of their innings while the bowler gets an attempt to strike the stumps. Chasing 138, the Renegades were 4-97 when Dottin walked out to bat. She was adjusting her helmet strap and gloveless on arrival at the crease outside the allotted 75 seconds time limit.

Also read Deandra Dottin Dismissed by Timed-Out Rule in WBBL Match Against Brisbane Heat

Dottin Timed Out Without Facing Ball

She was ordered by umpires to stand aside while Heat spinner Sarah Glenn had a free bowl at the stumps. Standing at square leg, the 35-year-old Dottin saw Glenn's delivery crash into her stumps and trudged off as the bemused fielding side celebrated the bizarre diamond duck. A Heat teammate said: Hats off to Glenny to execute that.

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Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us. The drama preceded a tense final over when the Renegades required nine runs from Lucy Hamilton's bowling. Annie Wikman smacked the first ball for four, and five singles followed, including Wikman's winning run from an inside edge off the last ball as the Renegades reached 7-138.

Tess Flintoff top-scored in the chase with 30 from 32 balls and Georgia Wareham made a valuable 29 from 26 against a Heat bowling attack led by Glenn's 2-15 and Sienna Ginger's 2-13. Earlier, Renegades captain Sophie Molineux was instrumental, taking 4-20 to restrict the Heat to 8-137. The Australian captain claimed a wicket in her first over, bowling dangerous opener Grace Harris for a golden duck, and another in her second.

Renegades Move Into Fourth Place

Molineux returned to bowl the 13th over and took two more wickets in three balls. Orla Prendergast top-scored for the Heat with 23 from 15 balls, while Lucy Hamilton (21 from 15) and Sienna Ginger (21 from 21) played handy knocks. The Renegades (nine points) replaced the Heat (eight points) in fourth spot and, if they beat the Melbourne Stars on Saturday, will feature in the finals.

Brisbane must now hope the Renegades are defeated by the Stars on Saturday to have any hope of reaching the play-offs. The Heat will know their fate by the time they host the Perth Scorchers on Sunday. Sydney Thunder, on six points, remain the only other chance to reach the finals. They meet the finals-bound Adelaide Strikers on Thursday and the Sydney Sixers on Saturday.

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The Thunder must win both games but, even then, they are relying on the Renegades and Heat to both lose their respective last matches.