Renewable Energy Rollout Sparks Backlash in Regional Victoria

Despite broad support for renewable energy, planning processes and impacts on farmland are causing significant community concern in regional Victoria, becoming a key issue in the upcoming state election.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy projects in regional Victoria is sparking significant community backlash, despite widespread support for the transition away from fossil fuels.

While many landholders initially welcome the economic benefits – like lease payments and community grants – concerns are mounting over the planning processes and the impact on agricultural land and local communities. Peter Watts, a grazier near the Coonooer Bridge windfarm, exemplifies a positive experience, highlighting the importance of developer engagement and community benefits. He benefited from a 33-year lease, infrastructure improvements like a new substation and road access, and community funding.

However, other farmers, like Andrew Peverill whose land is in the path of the VNI West transmission line, feel the government is pushing through projects without adequate consultation. Peverill, while supportive of renewable energy in principle, objects to the specific route chosen for the transmission line, arguing it will impact valuable farmland. The Victorian government, aiming to accelerate renewable energy development and unlock $90 billion in investment, has streamlined approval processes, limited appeal rights, and established VicGrid to oversee planning.

These changes have been met with resistance, with farmers actively blocking access for ecological surveys and expressing frustration over limited engagement. The situation is further complicated by concerns about the long-term impacts of renewable infrastructure, including fire risks, waterway effects, and the duration of compensation payments.

The issue is becoming a key battleground in the upcoming state election, with regional seats traditionally held by the Nationals now facing challenges from One Nation, fueled by anger over renewable energy developments and a new emergency services levy. The Victorian Farmers Federation president, Brett Hosking, describes community engagement as 'woeful', and protests, like the 'piss off AusNet' spray-painted hillside, demonstrate the depth of feeling.

VicGrid has issued notices of proposed entry to landholders refusing access for surveys, with potential fines for non-compliance, further escalating tensions. The core of the conflict lies in balancing the urgent need for renewable energy infrastructure with the legitimate concerns of regional communities who feel their voices are not being heard and their livelihoods are at risk. The lack of transparency and perceived disregard for local knowledge are driving the opposition, threatening to derail the state's ambitious renewable energy targets





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Renewable Energy Victoria Windfarms Transmission Lines Community Engagement VNI West Vicgrid Planning Approvals Regional Politics

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