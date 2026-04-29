Renewable Energy Surges to Meet Record Heatwave Demand, Driving Down Power Prices

Australia's energy grid successfully navigated record heatwaves in early 2026 thanks to a significant increase in renewable energy generation, particularly from rooftop solar and grid-scale batteries. This surge in renewables has led to a decrease in gas-fired power generation and a moderation of wholesale electricity prices.

Australia's energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, as evidenced by the latest report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). The first quarter of 2026 saw record electricity usage driven by intense summer heatwaves, but a remarkable surge in renewable energy sources, particularly rooftop solar and grid-scale batteries, successfully met the increased demand.

This influx of renewables is actively displacing fossil fuels, with gas-fired generation plummeting to its lowest levels in 25 years – a decrease of over a quarter compared to the same period last year. The growth in battery capacity has been pivotal, effectively shifting surplus daytime solar energy to meet peak evening demand, reducing reliance on more expensive gas.

The impact extends to pricing, with wholesale electricity prices averaging $73/MWh, a decrease from last year despite a slight increase from the previous quarter due to January's heatwaves. Experts attribute this moderation to the ability of batteries to provide cheaper power during peak times, lowering the wholesale price which constitutes around 30% of consumer bills.

Renewable energy's share of power generation in the National Electricity Market (NEM) reached a new high of 46.5%, up from 42.5% the previous year, and Western Australia is leading the charge with renewables now accounting for 46% of its energy mix. Despite international gas price increases linked to geopolitical events, domestic prices remain lower than last year, further contributing to the positive trend.

The grid successfully navigated the summer heatwaves without major outages, marking a potential turning point in Australia’s energy transition. The success of the energy transition is not without its complexities. While renewable projects have faced delays, their increasing contribution is undeniable. The AEMO report highlights the growing role of batteries in 'mopping up' excess solar energy and delivering it during peak demand, effectively replacing gas as the primary energy source during those critical hours.

Experts like Alison Reeve from the Grattan Institute emphasize that this shift is directly translating into lower electricity costs for consumers. Bruce Mountain from the Victoria Energy Policy Centre notes that the risk of blackouts during heatwaves due to supply shortfalls has significantly diminished, transforming the once-threatening summer sun into a valuable asset.

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) is also preparing to release its draft for the default market offer (DMO) for 2026-27, providing a safety net for consumers in several states





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