Global Fossil Fuel Emissions Set to Fall 0.4 Percent in 2026 as Renewables and Iran War Cut Oil Use

Fossil fuel carbon emissions are projected to decline 0.4 percent in 2026, driven by a 2 percent drop in oil emissions linked to the Iran war and record renewable energy growth, but total carbon emissions still rise due to deforestation fires. Scientists warn the world has less than four years of carbon budget left before permanently exceeding 1.5C of warming.

Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are forecast to fall by about 0.4 per cent in 2026 compared with last year, according to the annual Global Carbon Budget assessment released by the Global Carbon Project.

The decline is driven mainly by oil emissions, which are projected to drop 2 per cent as drivers economise on fuel and switch to electric vehicles following oil and gas price shocks caused by the war in Iran. Despite the fall, total carbon emissions are set to rise from 42.8 billion tonnes in 2025 to 43.3 billion tonnes in 2026, because increased emissions from deforestation and land use change, following major fires in South-East Asia linked to El Nino, more than offset the fossil fuel reduction.

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Premature Talk of Global Emissions Turnaround

The report's authors and independent analysts warned that talk of a global turnaround would be premature. A drop in emissions in one year is not a peak unless it is driven by structural change, said Glen Peters, research professor at the Cicero Centre for International Climate Research.

Peters said accelerated deployment of solar, wind, batteries and electric vehicles is pushing emissions down in dozens of countries and slowing emissions growth in many more, but the changes are not yet sufficient to lock in a global peak. Pierre Friedlingstein, lead researcher and director of the Global Carbon Budget Office at the University of Exeter, said a decline driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution.

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While renewables and electric vehicles are increasingly offsetting growth in energy demand, further acceleration is needed if global emissions are to peak and enter a sustained decline, he said. The world's remaining carbon budget, the amount of carbon that can be emitted before warming is likely to permanently exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, is now about 150 billion tonnes, equivalent to less than four years at current rates.

The United Nations has found the world is on track to reach 2 degrees Celsius of warming by about 2050 and move towards 2.6 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. This year, for the first time, 40 countries recorded declining fossil fuel emissions over the past decade while their economies continued to grow, said Pep Canadell, chief research scientist at CSIRO and executive director of the Global Carbon Project.

Energy demand continues to increase worldwide as more people gain access to electricity and are pulled out of poverty, but two-thirds of the additional demand is being met by rising solar and wind generation and the uptake of electric vehicles. Solar and wind together are now the largest sources of growth in global electricity generation, overtaking coal and gas to meet more than half of new electricity demand, according to a dedicated report on electrification by the International Energy Agency.

Emerging Economies Lead Renewable Capacity Growth

The IEA report found the shift to renewables is most pronounced in emerging economies, where high oil prices caused by the Iran conflict have accelerated uptake. It forecasts global renewable capacity to grow by almost 4,800 gigawatts between 2026 and 2031, 57 per cent more than in the previous six years. Growth in emerging and developing economies outside China is expected to match that in advanced economies for the first time, the IEA said.

Off-grid solar PV capacity is expected to increase by 2.5 times to around 80 gigawatts by 2031, led by Pakistan, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. Renewables growth still lags the pledge made at COP28, where nearly 200 countries agreed to triple renewable capacity by 2030. Current policies, market developments and cost trends boost cumulative renewable energy capacity to around 9,710 gigawatts by 2030, a 2.6-fold increase from 2022, the IEA said.

Gabrielle Kuiper, an energy researcher affiliated with CSIRO, said consumer-level electrification of transport is well underway and the world has reached the tipping point, particularly on electric vehicles. The cost of installed solar and batteries has fallen by 90 per cent since 2010.

China, the world's largest emitter producing 32 per cent of global emissions, is set to cut its carbon output by 0.9 per cent in 2026, mostly because of a 5 per cent reduction in oil use following the Iran war, alongside growth in renewable electricity generation. China was found to be the most active in deploying clean technologies and increasing carbon sinks through reforestation.

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Peters said China has had flat emissions for the last few years after a fairly steep increase in the previous decade, but whether the country has peaked or not remains unclear. Whether this is a one-off and China rebounds next year will have to be seen, he said. Emissions across the United States are projected to decrease by 1.3 per cent, mainly due to dropping coal emissions despite President Donald Trump's attempts to boost the fuel.

Divergent Emissions Trends Across Major Nations

India's emissions are expected to increase by 4.4 per cent, higher than its annual average growth of 3.5 per cent over the past decade, mostly from increased coal use, while its oil use has declined slightly. The European Union's emissions are expected to drop by 1.5 per cent, Japan's by 1 per cent, and emissions for the rest of the world by 0.7 per cent.

Aviation and shipping emissions are projected to decrease by 1 per cent, partly due to reduced flights across the Middle East. Bill Hare, chief executive of Climate Analytics, who was not involved in the research, cautioned against taking too much from the report. He said the picture is a flatline, not a decline, and a projected fall of 0.4 per cent in 2026 is unfortunately statistically indistinguishable from zero.

Hare said the world is heading towards a sustained breach of 1.5 degrees Celsius by around 2030. With imminent overshoot, governments everywhere should be expected to move decisively to cut fossil fuel CO2 emissions. Hare added that governments in countries such as Canada, the United States and New Zealand are rolling back climate policies as fast as they can, while countries such as Australia, co-president of COP31, continue to expand fossil fuel production.

COP31 Leadership Faces Fossil Fuel Expansion Criticism

There is little sign yet that the Turkish and Australian leadership of COP31 intends to build on the commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. Oceans and vegetation remove about half of all carbon dioxide emissions from human activities from the atmosphere, but as El Nino exacerbates drought and bushfire conditions in many regions, plants are absorbing less carbon, the annual assessment found.

Canadell said the report's message is that policies need to change and the world must be a little more aggressive in the way it looks at the transition to net zero. The 1970s oil shocks sparked by conflict in the Middle East produced vast changes in how the global energy system worked and drove innovations in fuel efficiency, and this time renewables and electric vehicles offer market-ready alternatives.

As the UN's annual climate summit, COP31, gets underway, with more than 90 heads of state and government and high-level representatives from more than 190 countries gathering for a fortnight of talks on the climate crisis, the report's authors said much greater investment in renewable energy and low-carbon technology such as electric vehicles would still be required to make permanent reductions in annual emissions.