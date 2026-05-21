Renewed Calls for a Royal Commission into Femicide after Alleged Domestic Violence Triple Murder in Sydney

An alleged domestic violence triple murder in south-west Sydney has prompted renewed calls for a royal commission into femicide. The incident occurred one day after the end of a statewide sting targeting offenders with a history of domestic violence.

An alleged domestic violence triple murder has prompted renewed calls for a royal commission into femicide. A 47-year-old man has been charged with three counts of domestic violence -related murder.

The incident occurred one day after the end of a statewide sting targeting offenders with a history of domestic violence, which saw police charge over 900 people. Sherele Moody, founder of Australian Femicide Watch, has said that the deaths underpin the need for a royal commission into the killing of women and girls in Australia. The deaths are attributed to a 47-year-old man, who has been charged with three counts of domestic violence-related murder





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Crime Domestic Violence Australian Femicide Watch Australian National Research Organisation For Australian National Security Intelligence Orga Commonwealth Domestic Violence-Related Murder Family Violence Leave Femi-Cle Interaction With Domestic And Family Violence Leaving Violence Payment Northern Territory Government Parliamentarians Queensland Royal Commission Terms Of Reference South Australia Government State Governments Sydney Tasmanian Government Violence Work Of Sherele Moody And Others That Are Advo

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Advocate's call for Royal Commission into femicide receives mixed responseA WARNING THAT THIS STORY MAY BE DISTRESSING FOR SOME LISTENERS An alleged triple murder in south-west Sydney has prompted renewed calls for a Royal Commission into femicide. It comes amid ongoing strain on women's shelters and other frontline services, with calls for greater funding.

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