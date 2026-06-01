Renewed Search for Missing Andamooka Mother Trisha Graf Includes Draining Dam and Scouring Mine Shafts

Police return to Andamooka to search over 1,000 mine shafts and drain a dam in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 41-year-old Trisha Graf, last seen in December 2025.

Police have returned to the remote opal mining town of Andamooka , approximately 600 kilometres north of Adelaide, to conduct an extensive renewed search for missing 41-year-old mother Trisha Graf .

The operation, which began this week, involves scouring over 1,000 disused mine shafts and draining the Blue Dam, a key site previously searched by divers. Authorities believe these measures are necessary after earlier underwater inspections failed to rule out the presence of evidence related to Graf's disappearance. The search effort is being coordinated by SA Police's Major Crime Investigation Branch, supported by the STAR Group, mounted operations teams, and State Emergency Service volunteers.

The treacherous terrain of the outback region, characterised by countless abandoned mines and uneven ground, presents significant challenges. Officers are methodically examining each shaft, using specialised equipment to access deep crevices. The draining of Blue Dam is expected to take several days, after which forensic teams will meticulously comb the exposed bed for any clues.

Superintendent Darren Fielke stated that the investigation remains a top priority and that every possible avenue is being explored to locate Graf and provide answers for her family. Trisha Graf was last seen in the early hours of December 12, 2025. According to police reports, she had been at the Roxby Downs Hotel with a friend around 12:19 am, leaving shortly afterward to drive home.

She was behind the wheel of a white 2012 Ford Territory with South Australian registration S254BCX. On the route from Roxby Downs to Andamooka, her vehicle struck a kangaroo, but she continued on to a home in the northwestern part of the town. Around 2 am, she left that residence to drive to her own home, and witnesses saw her last traveling along Dunstan Drive.

Later that same day, around midday, Graf's partner and a friend discovered her abandoned car while searching for her. The vehicle was found intact, but there was no sign of Graf. Initial searches involving police, SES, and community volunteers covered the immediate area, including Blue Dam, but yielded nothing. Since then, multiple ground and aerial searches have been conducted without success, leaving investigators increasingly concerned.

The prolonged absence has baffled family and friends, who describe Graf as a devoted mother of two young children and someone who would not willingly disappear without contact. Superintendent Fielke described her disappearance as 'out of character' and emphasized the exhaustive nature of the investigation, stating that no stone would be left unturned. The current search marks a significant escalation, deploying substantial resources to cover the vast and hazardous terrain.

Authorities are also appealing to the public for any information regarding Graf's movements in the hours before she vanished, or any sightings of her vehicle. Anyone with knowledge is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. As the operation continues, the community of Andamooka remains hopeful that the renewed efforts will finally shed light on what happened to Trisha Graf, bringing closure to a case that has gripped the outback town for months





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Trisha Graf Andamooka Missing Person Police Search Blue Dam

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