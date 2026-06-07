Renowned Pathologist and Cancer Researcher Professor Richard Scolyer Passes Away

Professor Richard Scolyer, a world-recognised pathologist and skin cancer researcher, has passed away after a long battle with glioblastoma. Despite being diagnosed with an incurable disease, Scolyer remained determined to make a difference in the field of cancer research and to live a full life with his family and friends. His legacy includes the establishment of the Richard Scolyer Chair in Brain Cancer Research, which aims to speed up research into the disease, expand clinical trials, and improve outcomes for patients.

Professor Richard Scolyer , a renowned pathologist and skin cancer research er, has been a beacon of hope for Australians affected by cancer. Despite being diagnosed with an incurable glioblastoma, Scolyer chose to undergo an experimental treatment using immunotherapy, a personalised cancer vaccine , and radiotherapy.

His courageous decision has inspired many, and his openness about his treatment has raised awareness about the disease. Scolyer's work at the Melanoma Institute Australia, alongside Professor Georgina Long, has revolutionised melanoma treatment, saving tens of thousands of lives. He was jointly named 2024 Australian of the Year by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside Long, for their contributions to cancer research.

However, Scolyer's battle with glioblastoma has continued, and he has recently been told that the tumour has grown back. Despite this, he remains determined to make a difference in the field of cancer research and to live a full life with his family and friends. Scolyer's legacy includes the establishment of the Richard Scolyer Chair in Brain Cancer Research, which aims to speed up research into the disease, expand clinical trials, and improve outcomes for patients.

His work has inspired a national movement for change, and he will be remembered as a truly great Australian





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Professor Richard Scolyer Glioblastoma Cancer Research Immunotherapy Personalised Cancer Vaccine Radiotherapy Brain Cancer Australian Of The Year Melanoma Institute Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The right’s culture war over prostate cancer screening is damaging trust in medicineThe decision not to test all men and only screen the most at risk, including black men, is fact-based. Yet it’s been called ‘two tier’ – and labelled as misandry, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee

Read more »

Uterine cancer is increasing, but most women have never heard of itThe incidence of the cancer has doubled over the past 25 years. But it's also a disease without a public profile, which means many women aren't aware of the warning signs or the risk factors.

Read more »

Posthumous Honour for Multifaceted Australian Professor Katie AllenProfessor Katie Allen, who passed away in December at the age of 59, has been posthumously appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Birthday Honours. A renowned medical researcher, doctor, former federal MP, and mother of four, her career spanned paediatric allergy and gastroenterology research, where she authored over 423 peer-reviewed articles and supervised numerous PhD students, alongside significant political service as the member for Higgins. Her husband, Malcolm Allen, reflects on her barrier-breaking self-confidence and decision to enter politics mid-career. The honours list recognized 949 Australians, including five Companions (AC), 40 Officers (AO), and many others across various divisions.

Read more »

Posthumous Honour for Multifaceted Australian Professor Katie AllenThe King's Birthday Honours list recognises the late Professor Katie Allen with an Officer of the Order of Australia for her contributions to medical research and parliament. Her husband remembers her barrier-breaking career and life.

Read more »