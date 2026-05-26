A report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has found that landlords are not investing in energy efficiency measures for their rental properties due to a 'split incentive'. This means that they do not receive the energy bill savings from these upgrades, making it financially unviable for them to invest in them. However, the report found that if landlords were to invest in energy efficiency measures, such as rooftop solar and appliance upgrades, it could save renters $20bn within a decade, and $107bn by 2050.

Renters could save $20bn on bills in a decade from rooftop solar and appliance upgrades - if landlords act Owners' lack of motivation due to 'split incentive' is main reason rental properties are missing out on energy upgrades, research finds.

Renters make up nearly a third of Australian households, yet many are missing out on energy upgrades - such as insulation, appliances and rooftop solar - that could slash their power bills and improve home comfort. The responsibility to do a lot of these household energy upgrades - to install insulation, to change out appliances like heaters and hot water systems - rests with the landlord, however, because they don't get the energy bill savings, there's essentially no financial motivation for them to do it.

This 'split incentive' was the root cause behind the lower rates of insulation in rental properties, according to the IEEFA analysis. Separately, research from Energy Consumers Australia this week found the split incentive explained why landlords were not investing in energy efficiency measures for their properties. IEEFA modelled a range of energy efficiency measures across thousands of scenarios, and different types of households in every state and territory.

In the vast majority of cases, a combination of efficiency upgrades, efficient appliances and rooftop solar halved energy bills, relative to a poorly performing home. Collectively, the upgrades could save renters $20bn within a decade, and $107bn by 2050 - outweighing the capital costs. The IEEFA report recommended a coordinated approach across all states and territories, including a standard requirement that gas or inefficient electric appliances be replaced with efficient electric alternatives when they broke down.

For non-appliance improvements - such as rooftop solar or home batteries - standards could provide landlords with flexibility to choose from a variety of upgrades including thermal efficiency improvements, rooftop solar and batteries. Future reforms could make eligibility for federal tax incentives, such as negative gearing, conditional on properties meeting minimum standards. The independent energy consultant Tim Forcey said there were also steps tenants could take without involving their landlords.

In homes that already had reverse cycle air conditioning, people could start by switching out shower heads, draft-proofing and closing wall vents. These reversible steps would also reduce energy costs, he said.

'If you've got a shower head that's using two or three times as much water as it needs to, that can be a big saving. ' worked a bit like double-glazing, he said, making things warmer while still letting light through. In summer, a perforated foil product could be fitted inside windows and skylights to keep homes cooler by reflecting the sun's heat.

The benefits of upgrading rental properties would extend well beyond households, with the energy savings easing the strain on power networks during peak demand periods. In most regions, the upgrades delivered a net reduction in average-day peak electricity demand in summer and winter, even if some renters increased their electricity consumption following the upgrades.

In regions like Victoria where gas appliances are widespread, upgrading rental properties would also deliver material gas savings, helping to free up gas supply for critical industries





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Rooftop Solar Appliance Upgrades Energy Efficiency Landlords Renters Split Incentive

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