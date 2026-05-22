Report on Changes in the American Late Night Industry and Late Night Hosts

Notes about different personalities of current late night TV hosts, their interactions with each other, and the reasons for the decline in viewership.

Back in the day, late-night talk shows were a force to reckon with in the US. Showcased were the rivalry between two prominent hosts, Jay Leno from NBC and David Letterman from CBS.

With Conan O’Brien as a collateral damage, media created a best-selling book and a TV movie based on these feuds. However, today, the landscape is quite different. The talk show hosts are all white and of the male gender - although no one is Jewish. Among them, Jimmy Fallon from NBC is the popular and least talented host, followed by Jimmy Kimmel from ABC.

Seth Meyers from NBC, the host of a late-late show, has an intellectual cast but lacks immense talent. The hosts have no issues in gushing their bromance. Lateley, the last few shows of Stephen Colbert were broadcasted, who had been the host of Late Show on CBS. He was the successor of Jay Leno.

His conduct was distinguishing as he never stepped out of character. Each show had its own distinct personality despite their closeness. Trump's fall also affected these TV shows with them regularly assailing the administration





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Late Night Talks Presentation Of Personalities Host Interaction Viewership Decline

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