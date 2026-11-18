A string of outages at banks, airlines, Apple and the NSA has prompted Republican and MAGA demands for briefings, even as officials insist the failures stem from maintenance issues and not cyberattacks. President Trump dismissed the disruptions, saying 'that's life.'

A string of outages and technical failures has halted air travel, hit major banks and affected communications inside the National Security Agency, prompting Republicans and MAGA activists to demand answers.

Major Outages Hit Banks And NSA Systems

The incidents have fueled growing doubt that they are unrelated, even as officials insist the causes are maintenance issues rather than cyberattacks. On Tuesday, internal communications at the NSA, which specializes in signals and code-breaking, experienced an outage first reported by CNN. Apple also suffered disruptions to services including Apple Music, the App Store and iCloud. The company said many systems were back up and it was working to restore the rest.

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The Apple problems followed service interruptions at major US banks on Monday, a brief outage in systems used by United Airlines, and last week's problems with air traffic control. The flurry of failures, many of them short, has dominated cable news and Capitol Hill discussions this week. One former Australian official in Washington, who did not want to be named, told this masthead they recently withdrew a stockpile of cash because of the technology failures.

Costco chief financial officer Gary Miller told Bloomberg News the company saw increased purchases of rice, canned goods, water, generators and batteries beginning in late October. On Fox News, former FBI special agent Darren Mott said worried people may want to withdraw cash, put it in a safe, have water supplies on hand and generally make their lives more analog.

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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on CNBC on Tuesday afternoon: 'This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state. We've looked very closely.

Intelligence Director Denies Coordinated Cyberattack

' Clayton added: 'What I think is going on here is many people are patching their systems. They know that their legacy systems have vulnerabilities, they're outdated, they don't work well with new systems.

' There have been mixed messages about artificial intelligence. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Monday a tech-savvy person told him old systems may be overwhelmed by faster AI-driven programs, adding: 'That kind of makes sense to me.

' But the next day, FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said AI definitely did not play a role in last week's air traffic control problem, which officials say began when old copper wires were being replaced by fiber optic cable. President Donald Trump downplayed the failures while speaking to reporters in Manila.

'It's life ... it's fine,' he said. 'When you're big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine.

Republican Senators Demand Answers On Outages

' Some Republicans expressed doubts about the official narrative. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said his initial reaction was that it must be a cyberattack and called for Congress to be briefed.

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'All of these outages - maybe it's because somebody unplugged a router in Arkansas or whatever. Frankly, I find that really hard to believe,' Hawley said.

'We need to know what's going on; the American people deserve to know. If this is all a coincidence, it's like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.

' Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House, echoed calls for a briefing. Senate Republican majority leader John Thune pointed to possible foul play.

MAGA Influencers Claim Coordinated Foreign Attack

'It's fair to say there are a lot of bad actors out there who would love to do damage to the United States,' he said. 'Whether it's banking or transportation or our communications networks, we have to be on top of our game. ' Laura Loomer, a MAGA social media influencer who has Trump's ear and has pushed conspiracy theories, said it was 'obvious' the US was being attacked by Iran with help from China and Russia.

'Our leaders are lying to us,' she wrote on X. 'This is very clearly a coordinated cyberattack. President Trump should come back to the United States.

' Tricia McLaughlin, recently chief spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, told followers: 'Americans aren't stupid. We want and deserve to know what's really going on.

' Meanwhile, the FBI clarified a bulletin it published last week warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers were exploiting an AI-powered penetration testing platform called ARTEX to automate attacks worldwide. When the FBI's Dallas bureau posted a link to the week-old bulletin on Tuesday, it went viral, leading the FBI to stress: 'It is not a new announcement, and the FBI has not issued any additional warning since. '