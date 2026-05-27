Rescuers in Laos Work to Save Seven Trapped in Cave

Rescuers in Laos are working to save seven people trapped in a cave in the Xaisomboun province. The group, who are believed to have entered the cave seeking gold, were trapped after heavy rain triggered flash flooding that blocked the exit. Five people have been found safe and alive, but two more are still missing and the search for them will continue.

Rescue rs in Laos are working to save seven people trapped in a cave in the Xaisomboun province. The group, who are believed to have entered the cave seeking gold, were trapped after heavy rain triggered flash flooding that blocked the exit.

Five people have been found safe and alive, but two more are still missing and the search for them will continue. Rescue workers from neighbouring Thailand, including divers from several nations, have arrived at the site over the weekend. The cave is located in a rugged, remote area in the Longcheng district, about 120 kilometres north of the capital, Vientiane. Rescuers have described the challenging mountainous terrain and heavy rain as making their work difficult.

Videos shared online by Thai rescuers show the steep hike required to reach the cave's entrance, which is also steep and rocky, and barely wide enough for a single person at a time to climb through. Local authorities have repeatedly warned residents against entering the cave due to safety concerns, but it remains a popular spot for those looking for gold.

The rescue efforts are ongoing, with the Thai rescue group involved in the mission posting a video that appeared to show the moment divers emerged from the water and discovered the trapped villagers. The footage shows the villagers, each wearing a headlamp, sitting on a rock surrounded by floodwater. Other videos have been shared showing rescuers cheering, jumping around and hugging each other in joy after the discovery.

The rescue efforts are a complex operation, with divers and rescue workers from several nations involved. The cave is located in a remote area, making it difficult for rescuers to access. The heavy rain and challenging terrain have also made the rescue efforts more challenging. Despite these difficulties, the rescue workers remain hopeful that they will be able to save the remaining two people trapped in the cave.

The rescue efforts are ongoing, with the Thai rescue group working closely with local authorities to ensure the safe extraction of the trapped villagers. The villagers are believed to have entered the cave seeking gold, and the rescue efforts are a complex operation involving divers and rescue workers from several nations. The cave is located in a rugged, remote area, making it difficult for rescuers to access.

The heavy rain and challenging terrain have also made the rescue efforts more challenging. Despite these difficulties, the rescue workers remain hopeful that they will be able to save the remaining two people trapped in the cave. The rescue efforts are ongoing, with the Thai rescue group working closely with local authorities to ensure the safe extraction of the trapped villagers. The rescue efforts are a complex operation, with divers and rescue workers from several nations involved.

The cave is located in a remote area, making it difficult for rescuers to access. The heavy rain and challenging terrain have also made the rescue efforts more challenging. Despite these difficulties, the rescue workers remain hopeful that they will be able to save the remaining two people trapped in the cave. The rescue efforts are ongoing, with the Thai rescue group working closely with local authorities to ensure the safe extraction of the trapped villagers.

The villagers are believed to have entered the cave seeking gold, and the rescue efforts are a complex operation involving divers and rescue workers from several nations. The cave is located in a rugged, remote area, making it difficult for rescuers to access. The heavy rain and challenging terrain have also made the rescue efforts more challenging. Despite these difficulties, the rescue workers remain hopeful that they will be able to save the remaining two people trapped in the cave





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Laos Xaisomboun Province Cave Rescue Trapped Gold

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