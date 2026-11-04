Russia strike on Ukraine aid site kills 31 as rescue continues

Rescuers searched for survivors after Russian attacks destroyed an aid distribution site in Komyshuvakha, killing 31 people, as Ukraine prepared for US-brokered peace talks.

Rescuers worked for a second night in a desperate search for survivors at an aid distribution site destroyed by a series of Russian attacks in a village in southern Ukraine.

Tragic Strike On Komyshuvakha Aid Site

The death toll reached 31 as they removed bodies throughout the day and looked for dozens of people still missing. Monday's attacks on a shelter and former school with bunker-busting bombs came as people were lined up for aid in Komyshuvakha, a village in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 45 residents remained missing.

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Teams of emergency workers and volunteers picked through debris at the cratered blast sites, as bodies were pulled from the rubble and carried away in white plastic sheeting. Bodies wrapped in white plastic sheets were carried from the ruins and laid in rows as smoke drifted across the shattered landscape.

"The scale of the tragedy is terrifying," said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the region's military administration, in an online post. "This is one of the worst tragedies in terms of the number of civilian victims in our region since the start of the full-scale war. " Baptist pastor Vladyslav Makhovskyi joined the search for survivors, removing bodies and helping elderly Komyshuvakha residents swaddled in blankets.

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He said the attack on the shelter was "truly devastating" and a shock to residents who had sought cover there. The shelter was sturdy and had provided internet access and other assistance, and "was a place they trusted," Makhovskyi said.

"People even came there to spend the night because they felt safer there," he added. "I'd been in that school and its underground shelters many times. " It was struck by a Russian bomb "so powerful that it broke through the heavily reinforced concrete blocks," he said. "The job's not done.

There are more (bodies) in there.

" Rescue efforts were interrupted on Tuesday by menacing Russian drones, forcing soldiers to halt recovery operations and open fire to try to bring them down. Three days of mourning were declared in Zaporizhzhia. The dead included four police officers and two rescue workers, Semikin said. At least five people were hurt.

Zelensky Condemns Wave Of Missile Attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky had said on X that the strikes first targeted the former school that was used for regular distributions of humanitarian aid and then took aim at a nearby shelter.

"This is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation," he said. As Ukraine prepared for a new round of US-brokered peace negotiations next week, more than 4½ years after Russia's all-out invasion, a wave of strikes over the last two days targeted power plants across the country, damaged hospitals and wounded scores of people.

Russia launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles across nine regions, triggering emergency power cuts, Zelensky said in an online post that noted the barrage coincided with the US midterm elections.

"The Russians think America won't notice this signal of theirs," he said. "But we need to notice and stop such terror. We need to help Ukraine defend its skies; otherwise, Russia will never stop its missile strikes.

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" The attacks followed the end of a humanitarian ceasefire open doors to fresh hell in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky that allowed trapped residents to evacuate. It was the most significant truce between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.

"We offered to Russia to extend the ceasefire in Oleshky, but this was the answer: new attacks, new strikes, new killings of our people," Zelensky said in Berlin, where he met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and attended a security conference. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, a Russian missile and drone attack wounded at least 62 people, local authorities said. A strike damaged a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district, shattered windows in four apartment buildings and damaged cars.

More than 200 patients were transferred to other medical facilities, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. In the Dnipro area, rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble Tuesday morning, after a Russian attack killed one person and wounded 17, local authorities said. The attack damaged an outpatient clinic and a hospital. Patients were transferred to other hospitals, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said.

Winter Energy Infrastructure Under Pressure

Russia attacked more power plants and other infrastructure ahead of winter, causing extensive damage and electricity outages as it carried out 20 strikes in 10 regions overnight, Ukraine's energy ministry said. Ukrainian power utility DTEK said three of its power plants halted operations. No injuries were reported. Russia's Defence Ministry said it shot down 856 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 493 drones were fired toward the capital. A Ukrainian drone attack wounded two employees at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev said, adding there was damage to the refinery's infrastructure. Rolling blackouts have been instituted in the south, west and east of Russian-occupied Crimea following attacks on energy infrastructure, Moscow-installed officials said.

Diplomatic Push For Abu Dhabi Talks

Zelensky's trip to Germany began a new round of consultations with European leaders ahead of US-mediated peace talks on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the dates of the talks, with negotiations to focus on postwar security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed a Russian delegation will attend.

Zelensky said Ukraine's priorities for the talks were halting strikes on energy and critical infrastructure, unblocking Black Sea grain shipments and expanding prisoner exchanges.