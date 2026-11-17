Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock and economist Dr Christian Baylis highlight the disproportionate burden on renters and mortgage holders as unemployment nears 5.1 percent.

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has issued a stark warning that renters and lower-income Australians are shouldering the heaviest load of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. This assessment comes as new data reveals that three-quarters of renters are currently experiencing deep rental distress, highlighting a severe housing affordability emergency across the nation.

Renting Costs Outpace General Inflation

Fort Lake Asset Management founder Dr Christian Baylis emphasized that the financial squeeze on renters is intensifying rapidly. He noted that approximately thirty percent of household income is now directed toward rent, while thirty percent of all Australian households are currently in the rental market. The proportion of Australians renting is steadily growing, with inflation in the rental category running significantly above the headline inflation rate.

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Compounding this issue, Dr Baylis warned that investors exiting the property market are exerting additional upward pressure on rental prices. This withdrawal of capital reduces housing supply at a time when demand is already critically high, leaving those without property ownership increasingly vulnerable to price gouging and instability.

Mortgage Holders Face Unfair Financial Burden

While renters struggle with soaring costs, mortgage holders are simultaneously feeling the acute impact of higher interest rates. The Reserve Bank has delivered five rate hikes in 2026 alone, yet headline inflation is rising again in the latest quarterly figures. Dr Baylis argues that mortgage holders are bearing the full financial burden of these monetary tightening measures without seeing the intended economic results.

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The economist explained that government spending and massive investment by artificial intelligence hyperscalers are contributing to fierce competition for resources within the economy. These large-scale investments are ultimately crowding out the private market and driving interest rates up, making these sectors price insensitive or interest rate insensitive to traditional monetary controls.

Government borrowing is directly competing with the private sector for available resources, creating further pressure on households that are exposed to variable interest rates. Dr Baylis stated that the Reserve Bank can only basically temper the demand of the private sector, meaning monetary policy forces must go after the private sector to control inflation.

Unemployment Expected to Rise to 5.1 Percent

The broader economic implications are severe, with Dr Baylis warning that Australia's unemployment rate could continue to climb as higher interest rates weigh heavily on both businesses and households. The unemployment rate currently sits at 4.7 percent, with the latest official figures scheduled to be released on Thursday. The Reserve Bank's own assessment points towards unemployment moving closer to 5.1 percent in the near future.

Higher interest rates are likely to lead to further job losses, particularly in sectors that are highly sensitive to borrowing costs. Interest-sensitive sectors, such as the property sector, will ultimately start to see further job losses unfortunately as interest rates remain high and potentially go higher. This creates a pretty unfair circular type of situation for those exposed to interest rates, as the mechanism designed to cool inflation simultaneously erodes employment stability.