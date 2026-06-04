Reserve Bank Governor Says Australia Will Avoid Recession Despite Oil Price Rise

Michele Bullock dismisses stagflation fears and says economy will continue to grow modestly even under scenarios of significantly higher oil prices.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock has firmly stated that the country is likely to avoid a recession, even if oil prices continue to climb due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, Bullock rejected the notion that Australia is entering a period of stagflation, a term used to describe a combination of high inflation, stagnant growth, and rising unemployment. She argued that while the global economy faces headwinds from the war in the Middle East and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Australia's economy is still expected to grow, albeit modestly.

Bullock emphasized that investment in sectors such as software, data centers, and renewable energy remains a bright spot, providing structural support to the economy. The comments come as US President Donald Trump warned that the Strait of Hormuz could remain closed until September, which would severely disrupt global oil supplies.

The Reserve Bank has already raised interest rates three times this year to combat inflation, but financial markets expect the central bank to hold rates steady at its June and August meetings. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently downgraded its global growth forecast to 2.8% for this year, down from a previous estimate of 3.4%. If the war leads to a prolonged oil supply disruption, the OECD warned that growth could slow to just 1%.

Bullock acknowledged that higher oil prices would pose challenges but maintained that the economy would continue to expand under even the most adverse scenarios. Treasury Secretary Jenny Wilkinson, who sits on the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee, cautioned that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate further.

She noted that Australia's three major trading partners - China, South Korea, and Japan - have strong oil reserves, but other countries in the region are facing shortages that may force them to implement usage restrictions. The longer the conflict continues, the greater the risk that countries will deplete their strategic reserves.

New trade figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics underscore the disruption: in April, crude oil imports surged to $8.2 billion, a 64% increase from March and 134% higher than the same month last year. This marks the most expensive month for oil imports on record, surpassing the previous high of $5.9 billion set during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, gold exports remain robust, with $7 billion in April, driven by safe-haven demand from overseas investors and jewellers. In the first four months of this year, gold exports totaled $28.3 billion, up from $18.7 billion in the same period last year and just $8 billion in 2020.

Bullock's optimistic outlook, while guarded, reflects a belief that Australia's economy is resilient enough to weather the storm, provided that the conflict does not escalate further and that global supply chains remain functional. However, the combination of rising import costs and geopolitical uncertainty continues to test the limits of the nation's economic stability





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