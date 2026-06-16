Reserve Bank Keeps Interest Rates on Hold, Warns of Elevated Inflation

The Reserve Bank has maintained its interest rate at 4.35 per cent, while cautioning that inflation is likely to remain high and leaving the door open for further rate hikes. This decision has significant implications for households, businesses, and the economy as a whole.

The Reserve Bank has kept interest rates on hold at 4.35 per cent, but warns inflation is likely to remain elevated and has left the door open to further rate rises.

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Barrenjoey Chief Economist Jo Masters about the RBA's decision and what it means for households, businesses and the economy.

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Barrenjoey Chief Economist Jo Masters about the RBA's decision and what it means for households, businesses and the economy. Plus, the Australian sharemarket recovered from early losses to finish flat after the central bank's announcement. Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under breaks down the market reaction, the sectors driving gains and losses, and what he's telling clients in the current investment environment.

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Barrenjoey Chief Economist Jo Masters about the RBA's decision and what it means for households, businesses and the economy. Plus, the Australian sharemarket recovered from early losses to finish flat after the central bank's announcement.

Stuart Roberts from Stocks Down Under breaks down the market reaction, the sectors driving gains and losses, and what he's telling clients in the current investment environment. Sign up now for daily news from Australia and around the world. You can also subscribe to Insight's weekly newsletter for in-depth features and first-person stories





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