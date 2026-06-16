Reserve Bank of Australia Holds Cash Rate at 4.35% After Three hikes, Providing Temporary Relief for Homeowners

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has paused its interest rate hiking cycle, holding the cash rate at 4.35% following three consecutive increases since the start of 2026. While inflation remains elevated, the central bank vows to act further if needed, leaving open the possibility of future hikes amid rising costs in housing and transport.

The Reserve Bank of Australia ( RBA ) announced on Tuesday that it would hold the cash rate steady at 4.35 percent, ending a streak of three consecutive interest rate hikes that began at the start of 2026.

The decision, made unanimously by the RBA board, was widely anticipated by economists and financial markets. This pause provides temporary relief for households grappling with rising mortgage repayments, though underlying inflationary pressures remain a concern. RBA Governor Michele Bullock is scheduled to address the public regarding the decision at 3:30pm, offering further insight into the central bank's outlook.

The hold comes despite a slight uptick in the trimmed mean inflation rate, which rose from 3.3 percent to 3.4 percent in the year to April. Key contributors to this increase were housing costs, which climbed 6.3 percent, and transport costs, which surged 6.6 percent.

The RBA board reiterated that inflation remains "too high" and emphasized that while financial conditions have tightened following the earlier rate hikes, additional tightening may still be necessary if inflation does not move toward the target band. The board stated it "will do what it considers necessary to achieve that outcome, including increasing the cash rate target further if required.

" Richard Whitten, a home loans expert at Finder, noted that while the pause is welcome, many homeowners continue to struggle. He pointed to data showing that 40 percent of homeowners were already having difficulty meeting mortgage payments in May, up from 35 percent in January. The cumulative effect of the three rate hikes this year has added approximately $272 per month to repayments for a household with a $600,000 loan over 25 years.

Whitten warned, "Borrowers who have watched their monthly repayments climb this year will view this hold as a moment of calm. But we aren't out of the woods.

" KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne suggested the pause might be short-lived. He cited rising diesel and fertilizer costs, which are feeding through to food and transport prices, as factors that could prompt another hike later in the year, possibly in August.

"For this reason, we can expect at least another hike this year, most likely in August, in order to bring core inflation back down to the mid-point of the RBA's target band," Rynne said. However, money markets had priced in a 98 percent probability of a hold ahead of the decision, reflecting the prevailing expectation of a pause.

Major banks including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ, and NAB are forecasting that rates will remain on hold for the remainder of 2024, with potential cuts not expected until 2027. Treasurer Jim Chalmers commented on the decision, stating, "It doesn't make life any easier for people but it doesn't make life harder either," acknowledging the delicate balance between controlling inflation and supporting household budgets.

As the RBA continues to monitor economic data closely, the path of interest rates remains uncertain, with future decisions hinging on inflation trends and economic growth indicators





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